Recent Headlines
IGI Life Insurance Launches IGI Life Vitality to Help Pakistan’s People Become Healthier
IGI Life Insurance and Vitality Group, a subsidiary of Discovery Limited, today announced the launch of IGI Life Vitality, a first-of-its kind Shared-Value Insurance offering in Pakistan. - January 29, 2019 - IGI Life Insurance
Most Live Pay Check to Pay Check, Credit Card Camp Survey Reveals
A new survey by Credit Card Camp shows the over-whelming majority are living pay check to pay check. - August 23, 2014 - Credit Card Camp
Credit Card Camp Study Shows Majority Unwilling to Work to Get Wealthy
A news study shows that the majority of Americans are unwilling to work hard enough or long enough hours to get wealthy. - August 20, 2014 - Credit Card Camp
Credit Card Camp Survey Shows Huge Economic Optimism
A new survey just released by CreditCardCamp.com has found Americans are hugely optimistic about the U.S. economy. - August 14, 2014 - Credit Card Camp
The Final Countdown: Teenage Explorer Parker Liautaud Departs for the Willis Resilience Expedition
Watch the journey unfold at www.willisresilience.com - November 20, 2013 - Willis
New Client Advice Centre Connects NicheTC to Clients
NicheTC launches New Client Advice Centre Connects. For the first month the expert advice is Free. - February 20, 2013 - Niche Trade Credit
Bella Vita Launches Insurance Solutions for Business Owners
Bella Vita Associates, LLC, an exclusive management consulting firm in South Florida, is pleased to announce the launch of its Insurance Solutions division providing contingency planning and asset protection for small and medium business owners. Bella Vita is expanding its business model to complement the lifecycle of companies from startup, growth and development to business continuation and succession planning. - July 08, 2011 - Bella Vita Associates, LLC
AAA Launches Breakthrough Email Itinerary/Trip Planner
AAA launches the truvle Ltd. customized trip itinerary planner, replacing traditional agent emails and giving travelers instant access to travel products, information and services. - July 28, 2010 - AAA
Coface Credit Management North America Provides Factoring Facility for $1.5 Million Internet Technology Company
Coface Credit Management North America, Inc. (CCMNA) announced today that it provided a factoring facility for a $1.5 million Internet technology company. This company, servicing mainly online media companies, has suffered as a result of the current economic downturn. Experiencing minimal equity... - November 18, 2009 - Coface North America, Inc.
BancInsure’s Chief Financial Officer to Retire, Interim Replacement Named
Cynthia F. McInerney to retire, Mark Krienke appointed as interim CFO. - November 05, 2009 - BancInsure
BancInsure, Inc. Announces New Partnership with Eagle Insurance and Imperial Casualty and Indemnity
New alliance to focus on PEO workers’ compensation. - September 18, 2009 - BancInsure
Coface Credit Management North America, Inc. Provides $3 Million Factoring Facility to Plastic Injection Molding Company
Coface Credit Management North America, Inc. (CCMNA) provided a factoring facility for a Texas based $3 million dollar plastic injection molding company. The company expects to use the increased cash flow to grow sales while also benefitting from the protection of a non-recourse factoring facility. - September 05, 2009 - Coface North America, Inc.
Coface Credit Management North America Provides $1.5 Million Factoring Facility
Coface Credit Management North America, Inc. (CCMNA) announced today a factoring facility for a $1.5 million hauler of hazardous waste material. This company chose factoring as a means of improving cash flow and paying suppliers sooner. “We are pleased to be able to help the growth of a... - May 02, 2009 - Coface North America, Inc.
Coface Credit Management North America Goes Green
Coface Credit Management North America, Inc. (CCMNA) announced today a factoring facility for a $3 million manufacturer and distributor of solar panels in Southern California. The company, which has current sales of nearly $3 million, hopes to grow to $10 million by offering terms to its customers... - March 05, 2009 - Coface North America, Inc.
Coface Credit Management North America Provides $2 Million Factoring Facility
Coface Credit Management North America, Inc. (CCMNA) announced today a factoring facility for a $2 million manufacturer and distributor of frozen desserts in Southern California. “We were pleased to help a small business get the financing it needs for ongoing operations, particularly in... - February 25, 2009 - Coface North America, Inc.
Coface North America Names ARFactor, LLC to Represent Its Trade Receivable Financing Business Line for the Mid-Atlantic Region
Coface Credit Management North America, Inc. has named ARFactor, LLC as its sales agency for trade receivables financing in its Mid-Atlantic region. Michael LaRocco, Principal of ARFactor, LLC will be responsible for the development of Coface’s trade receivable financing services for small to... - January 28, 2009 - Coface North America, Inc.
Don’t Pay the Price of Apathy - Shop Around and Save Up to £10,980 on Mortgage Payment Protection Insurance Says British Insurance
British Insurance has launched a new ultra low cost Mortgage Payment Protection Insurance product. - September 05, 2008 - British Insurance
British Insurance Launches Shared Ownership Payment Protection Cover
British Insurance has launched a new Mortgage Payment Protection Insurance (MPPI) policy for households involved in shared ownership schemes. - August 07, 2008 - British Insurance