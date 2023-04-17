Syd's Eastside Auto Parts is very proud to announce that their new website, Aftermarket CAT, is now online and available for public use. Aftermarket CAT represents their further expansion into the aftermarket parts business with a line of superior quality IPD engineered and manufactured aftermarket parts for Caterpillar heavy equipment, marine and highway truck engines. - June 05, 2007 - Syd's Eastside Auto Salvage, Inc.