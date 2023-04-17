All States Ag Parts Aqcuires Steel Tracks, Inc.
All States Ag Parts, the leading agricultural and heavy equipment parts supplier in North America, announced today the acquisition of Steel Tracks, Inc.
Hudson, WI, April 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- All States Ag Parts (“All States”), the leading agricultural and heavy equipment parts supplier in North America, announced today the acquisition of Steel Tracks, Inc (“Steel Tracks”).
Steel Tracks is a leading supplier of steel tracks and undercarriage parts for construction equipment. Steel Tracks also provides rubber tracks and ground engaging teeth for construction equipment. Steel Tracks has 2 locations with a warehouse and headquarters in Brandon, MS and a distribution center in Woodstock, OH.
With the addition of Steel Tracks, All States now operates 54 locations in North America including agriculture and construction equipment salvage yards, distribution centers, remanufacturing plants and customer service call centers. All States employs over 850 employees in the United States and Canada. All current Steel Tracks employees will be offered employment with All States.
“The acquisition of Steel Tracks continues our expansion into serving the construction equipment industry with a full line of parts. All States has become a leader in the rubber tracks and undercarriage parts industry over the past 18 months. This acquisition adds the important steel tracks category to our mix,” said Bill Davidson, President and CEO of All States Ag Parts.
Steel Tracks was formerly owned by a trio of partners including Richard (Rick) Farquhar, Robert (Chris) Sullivan, James (Jamie) Dunn, who will all continue with the business.
“We’re pleased to be working with All States Ag Parts. All States is recognized for quality product standards and outstanding customer service standards. I’m pleased knowing that our customers will continue receiving the excellent service we’ve strived to achieve at Steel Tracks,” said Farquha
Steel Tracks can be reached at 877-458-6825 or online at SteelTracksInc.com.
All States Ag Parts is the leading supplier of heavy equipment and agricultural parts in North America and carries used, new aftermarket and remanufactured parts. All States and its subsidiaries carry parts for excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, articulated trucks, tractors, skid steers, combines and other ag and construction equipment. Parts are stocked for virtually all brands of equipment including John Deere, Case IH, Ford, New Holland, Allis Chalmers, Massey Ferguson, Agco, Caterpillar, Komatsu and more.
All States Ag Parts can be reached at 877-530-4430 or online at TractorPartsASAP.com.
Contact
All States Ag PartsContact
Terry Burkart
515-867-8558
https://www.tractorpartsasap.com
