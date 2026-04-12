Recent Headlines
Within Service Establishment Equipment & Supplies Merchant Wholesalers
Gulf Coast Equipment Sales Publishes Industry Update on Rising Commercial Laundry Equipment Demand Across the Gulf Coast
Gulf Coast Equipment Sales has published a Google Business Profile update outlining increased demand for commercial laundry equipment across Gulf Coast markets, with references to industry growth data and operational considerations for hospitality and healthcare facilities. - April 12, 2026 - Gulf Coast Equipment Sales
Gulf Coast Equipment Sales Announces Updated Website Overview Highlighting Equipment, Parts, and Service Support for Dry Cleaning and Laundry Businesses
Gulf Coast Equipment Sales has published updated website information outlining its equipment categories, parts availability, and service support for dry cleaning and commercial laundry operators. The overview reflects the company’s continued role in supplying industrial garment care machinery and related support services. Details are available through the company’s official website. - February 15, 2026 - Gulf Coast Equipment Sales
Gulf Coast Equipment Sales Highlights Comprehensive Equipment and Support Services for Dry Cleaning and Laundry Operations
Gulf Coast Equipment Sales has outlined its current range of equipment, parts, and service offerings for dry cleaning and commercial laundry operators, as detailed on its company website. The update reflects the company’s continued role in supplying equipment solutions from established manufacturers while supporting businesses with installation, service, and parts. The information is based on publicly available details from the company’s website. - January 18, 2026 - Gulf Coast Equipment Sales
Gulf Coast Equipment Sales Announces Updated Dry Cleaning Equipment Line Featuring Leading Industry Brands
Gulf Coast Equipment Sales announces an updated overview of its dry cleaning equipment line, featuring product categories from manufacturers such as Union, Forenta, Rema Dri-Vac, and Unipress. The update provides operators with a current reference to cleaning, finishing, pressing, and vacuum equipment commonly used in garment care facilities. - December 12, 2025 - Gulf Coast Equipment Sales
Gulf Coast Equipment Sales Releases 2025 Commercial Laundry Equipment Guide Highlighting New Efficiency Gains of Up to 45% in Water Savings
Gulf Coast Equipment Sales has published a new 2025 Commercial Laundry Equipment Guide, providing updated insights for healthcare, hospitality, gyms, and industrial facilities that rely on high-capacity laundry operations. The guide outlines this year’s most important equipment features, efficiency upgrades, and technology trends supporting better performance and long-term cost control. It also incorporates new referenced industry statistics to help operators make informed purchasing decisions. - November 16, 2025 - Gulf Coast Equipment Sales
Gulf Coast Equipment Sales Highlights Rising Demand in Coast Equipment Market as Global Laundry Sector Nears $23.4 Billion
Gulf Coast Equipment Sales has spotlighted the growing surge in coast equipment demand as part of a larger expansion in the global laundry equipment industry, which is forecasted to reach $23.4 billion by 2032, according to Allied Market Research’s Global Laundry Equipment Market Report... - October 11, 2025 - Gulf Coast Equipment Sales
Gulf Coast Equipment Sales Highlights $7.1 Billion U.S. Drycleaning Machines Market Growth
The U.S. dry cleaning industry has reached $7.1 billion in revenue, according to IBISWorld, with commercial drycleaning machines playing a central role in this growth. Gulf Coast Equipment Sales is emphasizing the increasing demand for high-capacity machines across industries such as hospitality, healthcare, and retail, particularly in Gulf Coast markets like Tampa and Houston. - September 14, 2025 - Gulf Coast Equipment Sales
Gulf Coast Equipment Sales Highlights Growing Demand for Commercial Washers in Distilleries
Distilleries across the Gulf Coast are increasingly investing in commercial washers to meet sanitation and compliance standards. Gulf Coast Equipment Sales reports a continued rise in demand, particularly in Tampa and Houston, where growth in the distilling industry has accelerated. - August 30, 2025 - Gulf Coast Equipment Sales
Smith Tool & Supply Celebrating 50 Years
With over 50 years in business, Smith Tool & Supply has formed relationships with manufacturers and distributors to offer great products at fair prices. There are currently over 8,000 product listings on http://www.smithtoolsupply.com with new items being added regularly. - May 09, 2015 - Smith Tool & Supply
Evergreen Midwest Co. Launches New Website Featuring Improved Content and Online Shopping
Evergreen Midwest Co. serves the industrial gas, cryogenic, specialty gas, and medical gas industries as a wholesale supplier of valves, cylinders, and a wide variety of gas transfer and gas regulation products and accessories. They just introduced a new website. The new website allows consumers to easily make purchases from all the fine US manufacturers they represent, including; Sherwood Valve, Catalina Cylinder, RegO Products, Goddard, Superior, Flexible Components, just to name a few. - October 12, 2013 - Evergreen Midwest Co.
Nextday Catering Equipment Now Offers Jamie Oliver Products for Professionals
Nextday Catering, the UK’s favourite provider of catering supplies and equipment, announce the arrival of their new Jamie Oliver range. Nextday Catering is the first commercial catering supplier of Jamie Oliver products on the internet, and can provide high-quality products that are perfect... - December 13, 2012 - Nextday Catering
Nextday Catering Launches Next Day Delivery System
Nextday Catering, the UK’s favourite provider of catering equipment and supplies, announce they are now offering a next day delivery service in time for the Christmas rush. In a bid to process more orders per hour and delivery products in time for Christmas, Nextday Catering’s... - December 13, 2012 - Nextday Catering
Nextday Catering Stocks 3000 New Products for Christmas Season
Nextday Catering, leading UK suppliers of catering equipment to professional catering outlets, have added 3000 new products to their already extensive range in time for the Christmas season. The company has extended their range of hygiene products, disposables, crockery, glassware and cutlery. - November 30, 2012 - Nextday Catering
Komatsu Equipment Celebrates 60 Years
Komatsu dealership turns 60; plans customer appreciation events to commemorate achievement - July 01, 2012 - Komatsu Equipment Company
One of the Oldest Food Service Smallware Companies in the U.S. Celebrates 108 Years in the Industry
One of the oldest food service supply companies in the United States is proud to announce the celebration of its 108th anniversary. The Wasserstrom Company has just celebrated another successful year in the business and continues to see growth in the restaurant equipment and supply industry. Their... - February 26, 2010 - Wasserstrom
Regal Polythene - Polythene Disposable Aprons, Now Manufactured Using a Unique New Blend Material
Regal Polythene Ltd are now one of the leading manufacturers of Polythene Disposable Aprons, due to the implementation of a unique New Blend Material, which offers high performance at exceedingly competitive and affordable prices. - October 03, 2007 - Regal Polythene Ltd.
Regal Polythene - Black Polythene Refuse Sacks, Development of New Blend of Material
Black Polythene Refuse Sacks by Regal Polythene are now manufactured by a leading Far East factory using only state of the art machinery & a New High Performance Blend of Material, which has been developed by Regal Polythene - September 29, 2007 - Regal Polythene Ltd.
CineVend Offers Complete DVD Rental Vending Solution to Video Store Owners, Vending Operators
Seattle company is giving DVD rental retailers a chance to use technology to reclaim market share. - February 17, 2007 - CineVend