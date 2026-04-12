Evergreen Midwest Co. serves the industrial gas, cryogenic, specialty gas, and medical gas industries as a wholesale supplier of valves, cylinders, and a wide variety of gas transfer and gas regulation products and accessories. They just introduced a new website. The new website allows consumers to easily make purchases from all the fine US manufacturers they represent, including; Sherwood Valve, Catalina Cylinder, RegO Products, Goddard, Superior, Flexible Components, just to name a few. - October 12, 2013 - Evergreen Midwest Co.