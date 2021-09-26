Recent Headlines
Chapman 3C Cattle Brings Beef from the Ranch Directly to the Consumer
Chapman 3C Cattle Company raises USDA certified all-natural, grass fed, grain finished beef. The beef is raised on the ranch and shipped straight to the consumer’s doorstep - there is no middleman. Chapman 3C Cattle Company offers a variety of artisan cuts of beef that can be purchased directly from the website, or a half or whole beef can be purchased. Along with the artisan cuts, they also offer monthly subscriptions, beef boxes and gift boxes. - September 26, 2021 - Chapman 3C Cattle Company
BioResource International, Inc. Presents Latest Research at the International Poultry Expo
Scientists from the Agricultural biotechnology company BioResource International, Inc. (www.briworldwide.com) presented their latest research at the International Poultry Science Forum held in conjunction with the International Poultry Expo in Atlanta from January 23-26, 2012... - January 29, 2012 - BioResource International, Inc
BioResource International Supports the Inter-Faith Food Shuttle
BioResource International, Inc. (www.briworldwide.com) is proud to announce their continuing support of the Inter-Faith Food Shuttle (www.foodshutttle.org), through their sponsorship of the 18th Annual Taste of Hope Gala (http://tasteandblossoms.org/). The gala, benefiting the Inter-Faith Food... - January 29, 2012 - BioResource International, Inc