Chapman 3C Cattle Brings Beef from the Ranch Directly to the Consumer
Chapman 3C Cattle Company raises USDA certified all-natural, grass fed, grain finished beef. The beef is raised on the ranch and shipped straight to the consumer’s doorstep - there is no middleman. Chapman 3C Cattle Company offers a variety of artisan cuts of beef that can be purchased directly from the website, or a half or whole beef can be purchased. Along with the artisan cuts, they also offer monthly subscriptions, beef boxes and gift boxes.
Hico, TX, September 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Chapman 3C Cattle Company is located in the small town of Hico, Texas, and raises USDA certified all-natural, grass fed, grain finished beef. The beef is raised on the ranch and shipped straight to the consumer’s doorstep - there is no middleman. Chapman 3C Cattle Company offers a variety of artisan cuts of beef that can be purchased directly from the website, or a half or whole beef can be purchased and the consumer receives a cut sheet to determine what cuts of beef they will receive. Along with the artisan cuts, they also offer monthly subscriptions, beef boxes and gift boxes. Chapman 3C Cattle Company beef has no additives, no preservatives, and uses no antibiotics.
In 2017, Mark and Connie Chapman realized consumers were shifting with their purchases. They realized people wanted to know where their meat was coming from and wanted to buy from local and small businesses. That’s when Chapman 3C Cattle Company took their beef to online channels and began selling beef from their website. From their first day of business to today, Chapman 3C Cattle Company has shipped their beef to nearly every state in the U.S. “We are blessed to have a little piece of our Texas ranch spread throughout our great nation,” Mark states. With many years of experience and raising livestock being a family tradition, they hope the business continues to be successful for many years to come.
In 2017, Mark and Connie Chapman realized consumers were shifting with their purchases. They realized people wanted to know where their meat was coming from and wanted to buy from local and small businesses. That’s when Chapman 3C Cattle Company took their beef to online channels and began selling beef from their website. From their first day of business to today, Chapman 3C Cattle Company has shipped their beef to nearly every state in the U.S. “We are blessed to have a little piece of our Texas ranch spread throughout our great nation,” Mark states. With many years of experience and raising livestock being a family tradition, they hope the business continues to be successful for many years to come.
Contact
Chapman 3C Cattle CompanyContact
Mark Chapman
254-977-4337
www.chapman3ccattle.com
Mark Chapman
254-977-4337
www.chapman3ccattle.com
Categories