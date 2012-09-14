PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Tekno Telecom Exhibits at CCA 2018 Visit Tekno Telecom in Booth 210 at CCA 2018, to find out why you should use Tekno Telecom solutions and products to monitor, manage, measure and monetize your network. - September 21, 2018 - Tekno Telecom LLC

Toll-Free Exchange Names New Managing Director The Toll-Free Exchange is proud to announce the appointment of industry veteran Shaun T. Moore as Vice President and Managing Director. Shaun brings more than 25 years of Wholesale, Carrier and Retail communications experience to the Toll-Free Exchange and its industry revolutionizing Toll-Free peering... - January 15, 2018 - Toll Free Exchange

Vida Network Certifies Interoperability with VTech Vida Network Technologies, Inc. (Vida Network), a leading provider of host and premise based VoIP application software, and VTech Communications, Inc. (VTech), a global leader and manufacturer of SIP-based phones, have certified interoperability. - January 08, 2017 - Vidanetwork Technologies, Inc.

The Black 411™ Announces Martin Luther King Jr. Day Promotion The Black 411™ is now offering a discount to businesses who register starting MLK Jr. day (Jan. 19th) through the end of Black History Month. - January 19, 2015 - BE Telecom

Phone Service Provider Convergia Announces IP PBX Business Phone Systems with Corporate Call Back Montreal, Canada, US and international telephone service provider, Convergia, offers high quality IP PBX business phone system solutions with a Corporate Call Back Feature. - August 15, 2014 - Convergia

Phone Service Provider Convergia’s IP PBX Business Phone Systems Support Multiple Calling Rules Montreal, Canada, US and International telephone service provider Convergia offers high quality IP PBX phone systems supporting Multiple Calling Rules. - July 31, 2014 - Convergia

Phone Service Provider Convergia Offers IP PBX Business Phone Systems with Local Area Code Presence Montreal, Canada, US and International telephone service provider, Convergia, announces availability of new IP PBX business phone systems with Local Area Code Presence. - July 21, 2014 - Convergia

Phone Service Provider Convergia Enables Multiple Local Area Code Presence for Businesses Montreal, Canada, US and International telephone service provider, Convergia, offers businesses the ability to have Multiple Local Area Code Presence with new business phone systems. - July 05, 2014 - Convergia

Convergia Phone Consultants Offer Businesses Free Advice on Selecting the Right Avaya Phone Services Montreal, Canada, US and International telephone service provider, Convergia, is offering free consultations with telephone experts and professionals for businesses - May 16, 2014 - Convergia

Convergia Phone Consultants Offering Free Consultations on Avaya IP Office Phones for Businesses Montreal, Canada, US and International telephone service provider, Convergia, is offering free consultations from professional telephone experts so businesses can learn more about Avaya IP office phone systems - May 04, 2014 - Convergia

TouchTone Communications Offers 30-Day Free Trial of Business VoIP Phone Service TouchTone Communications, a nationwide voice and data provider, today announced a 30-day free trial promotion of its Business VoIP phone service. Those interested in participating in the free trial can sign up at https://www.touchtone.net/business-phone-service-free-trial.aspx. - April 30, 2014 - TouchTone Communications

Convergia Announces Availability of Their International Mobile Phone, the Travel Genie Convergia, a Montreal, Canada, US and international voice and data service provider, announces the availability of their new international mobile phone, the Travel Genie. The Travel Genie is an international mobile phone that works worldwide, making it an ideal phone while travelling internationally. - January 31, 2014 - Convergia

NobelApp - The First VoIP App on the Market to Work with Existing Phone Cards Nobel, Ltd. launches a smartphone app fully compatible with all NobelCom & Enjoy Prepaid calling cards. - December 17, 2013 - Nobel Ltd.

Telzio Rolls Out Small Business VoIP Phone Plans Telzio adds monthly phone plans for small business VoIP services. - October 30, 2013 - Telzio

BFE Telecom Announces the Relaunch of The Black 411™ The Black 411™ is back. On Oct. 15th BFE Telecom will relaunch The Black 411™. The Black 411™ is a targeted information service designed to help consumers find and locate Black owned businesses across the country. The company provides a unique service that is going to change the economic landscape of this country. The Black 411™ has added some exciting new features that will add simplicity and convenience for customers. - September 19, 2013 - BE Telecom

TouchTone Announces Partnership with ZipBridge Building on its experience of telecom and computer technology, ZipBridge has partnered with TouchTone Communications, a full-service voice and data provider, to deliver a highly unique outbound conference calling service. Powered by TouchTone Communications, ZipBridge provides users the ability to launch... - September 13, 2013 - TouchTone Communications

Circlenet Deploys Global Flat Rate VOIP Circlenet, a start up flat rate VOIP provider in Winchester Va, today announced their new global service. This service priced at only $12 per month with their unique "all tax included" flat rate provides an excellent value to international VOIP users. Circlenet provides this service using... - September 04, 2013 - Circlenet

Nobel Celebrates 15 Years in the Telecom Business with Discounts and Interactive Events in Social Media In August, telecom company Nobel celebrates 15 years as a premier provider in the telecom industry. The telecom company has announced that their main brands sites - NobelCom and Enjoy Prepaid will promote many surprises in the form of discounts and special deals. The firm's actions are scheduled for the first weeks of August. - August 06, 2013 - Nobel Ltd.

TouchTone Announces Interoperability Certification with NEC IP Phone Systems TouchTone Communications today announced that NEC Corporation of America’s IP phone systems have been tested and certified to work with TouchTone SIP local and long distance services. - June 06, 2013 - TouchTone Communications

Telecom Company Nobel Dedicates an Entire Month to the Filipino Community Nobel, a leading online retailer in prepaid telecommunication, is celebrating Philippines Month between May 24th and June 24th 2013 with a 12% discount for all customers calling the Philippines. - May 25, 2013 - Nobel Ltd.

TouchTone Launches "Business Phone News" Blog Aimed at Providing News and Information on Business VoIP, Voice, and Data TouchTone Communications, a nationwide full service telecommunications provider, has launched its first corporate blog at http://blog.touchtone.net. Entitled Business Phone News, the blog is aimed to share information about voice and data services, business phone systems and VoIP technology. - April 25, 2013 - TouchTone Communications

Localphone.com Customers Can Earn Free Credit with a March Special Offer Localphone.com today announced a month long promotion giving customers free credit when they recommend the service. - March 03, 2013 - Localphone

Localphone.com Gives Customers a Mother’s Day Surprise International calling provider, Localphone.com, today announced a Mother’s Day surprise for its customers. - February 27, 2013 - Localphone

TouchTone Launches New Hosted VoIP Promotion Benefiting Both Channel Partners and Their Customers Effective now through July 31, 2013, channel partners not only earn an upfront cash bonus of $50 per seat, but will also receive an additional $1,000 for every 25 seats that they sell within one calendar month. Customers who sign a minimum 2-year service agreement will receive their first three months of service for free. - February 22, 2013 - TouchTone Communications

Localphone.com Celebrates Chinese New Year by Giving Away Calls to China Award-winning international call provider, Localphone.com, is celebrating Chinese New Year with three days of free calls. - February 10, 2013 - Localphone

Localphone.com Waives Setup Fees on Incoming Numbers Leading international call provider, Localphone, is saving customers up to 83% in the Incoming Numbers sale. - February 03, 2013 - Localphone

Localphone.com Gives Away Unlimited Calls to Norway The award winning international calling giant, Localphone.com, is rewarding customers once again this week with complimentary calls to Norway. - January 31, 2013 - Localphone

Localphone.com Rewards Customers with Complimentary Calls to Thailand Localphone.com is rewarding customers with unlimited complimentary calls to Thailand for a whole week. - January 24, 2013 - Localphone

Yelo Announces Mobile Calling App, Yelo is to Calling What WhatsApp is to SMS Available on iOS and Android, Yelo allows users to save up to 90% on calls. - January 16, 2013 - Yeloworld

Localphone.com Offers One Week of Discounted SMS Messages to Nigeria International calling and SMS provider, Localphone.com, is rewarding customers with discounted rates to send SMSs to Nigeria. - January 12, 2013 - Localphone

20 Years of Personal Service and Commitment in Telecommunications 2013 marks TouchTone Communications’ twentieth year of personal service and commitment in telecommunications. What started off as a small start-up company in 1993 only selling residential long distance has since grown into a full service voice, data and VoIP provider currently serving residential, enterprise, government and wholesale customers across the United States. - January 11, 2013 - TouchTone Communications

Localphone.com Rewards Customers with Free Calls to Switzerland Localphone.com, one of the world’s leading international call providers, is rewarding customers by giving away free calls to Switzerland for a week. - January 09, 2013 - Localphone

Localphone.com Announces Unlimited Free Calls to Belgium One of the world’s leading international call providers, Localphone.com, will be rewarding customers with free calls to Belgium. - December 08, 2012 - Localphone

Localphone.com Rewards Customers with Free Calls to Hungary Award winning international call provider, Localphone, is rewarding its customers with a week of free calls to Hungary. - November 29, 2012 - Localphone

ATCOM Business Technology Solutions Adds Project Manager Amber McFetters Joins Communications Solutions Provider - November 29, 2012 - ATCOM Business Telecom Solutions

Localphone.com Celebrates Thanksgiving with Free Calls to the United States Leading international call provider, Localphone.com, will be celebrating Thanksgiving by giving away unlimited free calls to the USA. - November 22, 2012 - Localphone

Localphone.com Gives Away Free Calls to Taiwan Localphone.com is rewarding customers with unlimited free calls to Taiwan for a whole week. - November 10, 2012 - Localphone

Localphone.com Gives Away Unlimited Free Calls to Denmark One of the world’s leading international call providers, Localphone.com, will be rewarding customers with free calls to Denmark. - November 02, 2012 - Localphone

ATCOM Business Technology Solutions Provides IT Support for Durham Convention Center Communications Solutions Provider Partners with Durham Convention Center to Provide Full Range of Information Technology Services - October 26, 2012 - ATCOM Business Telecom Solutions

Localphone.com Rewards Customers with Free Calls to Singapore Localphone.com, one of the world’s leading international call providers, is rewarding customers by giving away free calls to Singapore for a whole week. - October 20, 2012 - Localphone

Localphone.com Announces Free Calls to New Zealand The international calling giant, Localphone.com, has announced it will be rewarding customers with free calls to New Zealand. - October 13, 2012 - Localphone

Localphone.com Announces a Week of Free Calls to Malaysia The award winning international call provider, Localphone.com, is rewarding customers with a whole week of free calls to Malaysia. - October 05, 2012 - Localphone

Localphone.com Gives Customers Free Calls to Israel International calling giant, Localphone.com is rewarding customers with a week of free calls to Israel. - September 27, 2012 - Localphone

Localphone.com Gives Away Free Calls to Peru Leading international call provider, Localphone.com, is rewarding customers with a week of free calls to Peru. - September 17, 2012 - Localphone

Localphone.com Launches Access Numbers in Vietnam Localphone.com has added access numbers in Vietnam enabling customers to call from their mobile or landline. - September 13, 2012 - Localphone

Localphone.com Rewards Customers with Free Calls to Argentina Localphone have announced today that they are rewarding customers with a week of unlimited free calls to Argentina. - September 07, 2012 - Localphone

Localphone.com Gives Away Free Calls to Spain International calling company, Localphone.com, is giving away unlimited free calls to Spain. - August 31, 2012 - Localphone

Localphone.com Gives Away Free Calls to Mexico The international call giant, Localphone.com, is rewarding customers with unlimited free calls to Mexico. - August 23, 2012 - Localphone