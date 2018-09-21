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Within Long-distance Carriers
Tekno Telecom Exhibits at CCA 2018
Visit Tekno Telecom in Booth 210 at CCA 2018, to find out why you should use Tekno Telecom solutions and products to monitor, manage, measure and monetize your network. - September 21, 2018 - Tekno Telecom LLC
Toll-Free Exchange Names New Managing Director
The Toll-Free Exchange is proud to announce the appointment of industry veteran Shaun T. Moore as Vice President and Managing Director. Shaun brings more than 25 years of Wholesale, Carrier and Retail communications experience to the Toll-Free Exchange and its industry revolutionizing Toll-Free... - January 15, 2018 - Toll Free Exchange
Vida Network Certifies Interoperability with VTech
Vida Network Technologies, Inc. (Vida Network), a leading provider of host and premise based VoIP application software, and VTech Communications, Inc. (VTech), a global leader and manufacturer of SIP-based phones, have certified interoperability. - January 08, 2017 - Vidanetwork Technologies, Inc.
Phone Service Provider Convergia Announces IP PBX Business Phone Systems with Corporate Call Back
Montreal, Canada, US and international telephone service provider, Convergia, offers high quality IP PBX business phone system solutions with a Corporate Call Back Feature. - August 15, 2014 - Convergia
Phone Service Provider Convergia’s IP PBX Business Phone Systems Support Multiple Calling Rules
Montreal, Canada, US and International telephone service provider Convergia offers high quality IP PBX phone systems supporting Multiple Calling Rules. - July 31, 2014 - Convergia
Phone Service Provider Convergia Offers IP PBX Business Phone Systems with Local Area Code Presence
Montreal, Canada, US and International telephone service provider, Convergia, announces availability of new IP PBX business phone systems with Local Area Code Presence. - July 21, 2014 - Convergia
Phone Service Provider Convergia Enables Multiple Local Area Code Presence for Businesses
Montreal, Canada, US and International telephone service provider, Convergia, offers businesses the ability to have Multiple Local Area Code Presence with new business phone systems. - July 05, 2014 - Convergia
BlueTalkie.com Offers Free and Unlimited Calling to and from Any Mobile Phone in 8 Countries and Very Soon in Over 25 Countries Without an App or PC
The new BlueTalkie technology can provide free call virtually anywhere in the World. - June 16, 2014 - BlueTalkie.com
Convergia Phone Consultants Offer Businesses Free Advice on Selecting the Right Avaya Phone Services
Montreal, Canada, US and International telephone service provider, Convergia, is offering free consultations with telephone experts and professionals for businesses - May 16, 2014 - Convergia
Convergia Phone Consultants Offering Free Consultations on Avaya IP Office Phones for Businesses
Montreal, Canada, US and International telephone service provider, Convergia, is offering free consultations from professional telephone experts so businesses can learn more about Avaya IP office phone systems - May 04, 2014 - Convergia
TouchTone Communications Offers 30-Day Free Trial of Business VoIP Phone Service
TouchTone Communications, a nationwide voice and data provider, today announced a 30-day free trial promotion of its Business VoIP phone service. Those interested in participating in the free trial can sign up at https://www.touchtone.net/business-phone-service-free-trial.aspx. - April 30, 2014 - TouchTone Communications
Convergia Announces Availability of Their International Mobile Phone, the Travel Genie
Convergia, a Montreal, Canada, US and international voice and data service provider, announces the availability of their new international mobile phone, the Travel Genie. The Travel Genie is an international mobile phone that works worldwide, making it an ideal phone while travelling... - January 31, 2014 - Convergia
NobelApp - The First VoIP App on the Market to Work with Existing Phone Cards
Nobel, Ltd. launches a smartphone app fully compatible with all NobelCom & Enjoy Prepaid calling cards. - December 17, 2013 - Nobel Ltd.
Telzio Rolls Out Small Business VoIP Phone Plans
Telzio adds monthly phone plans for small business VoIP services. - October 30, 2013 - Telzio
TouchTone Announces Partnership with ZipBridge
Building on its experience of telecom and computer technology, ZipBridge has partnered with TouchTone Communications, a full-service voice and data provider, to deliver a highly unique outbound conference calling service. Powered by TouchTone Communications, ZipBridge provides users the ability to... - September 13, 2013 - TouchTone Communications
Circlenet Deploys Global Flat Rate VOIP
Circlenet, a start up flat rate VOIP provider in Winchester Va, today announced their new global service. This service priced at only $12 per month with their unique "all tax included" flat rate provides an excellent value to international VOIP users. Circlenet provides this service... - September 04, 2013 - Circlenet
Nobel Celebrates 15 Years in the Telecom Business with Discounts and Interactive Events in Social Media
In August, telecom company Nobel celebrates 15 years as a premier provider in the telecom industry. The telecom company has announced that their main brands sites - NobelCom and Enjoy Prepaid will promote many surprises in the form of discounts and special deals. The firm's actions are scheduled for the first weeks of August. - August 06, 2013 - Nobel Ltd.
TouchTone Announces Interoperability Certification with NEC IP Phone Systems
TouchTone Communications today announced that NEC Corporation of America’s IP phone systems have been tested and certified to work with TouchTone SIP local and long distance services. - June 06, 2013 - TouchTone Communications
Telecom Company Nobel Dedicates an Entire Month to the Filipino Community
Nobel, a leading online retailer in prepaid telecommunication, is celebrating Philippines Month between May 24th and June 24th 2013 with a 12% discount for all customers calling the Philippines. - May 25, 2013 - Nobel Ltd.
TouchTone Launches "Business Phone News" Blog Aimed at Providing News and Information on Business VoIP, Voice, and Data
TouchTone Communications, a nationwide full service telecommunications provider, has launched its first corporate blog at http://blog.touchtone.net. Entitled Business Phone News, the blog is aimed to share information about voice and data services, business phone systems and VoIP technology. - April 25, 2013 - TouchTone Communications
Localphone.com Customers Can Earn Free Credit with a March Special Offer
Localphone.com today announced a month long promotion giving customers free credit when they recommend the service. - March 03, 2013 - Localphone
Localphone.com Gives Customers a Mother’s Day Surprise
International calling provider, Localphone.com, today announced a Mother’s Day surprise for its customers. - February 27, 2013 - Localphone
TouchTone Launches New Hosted VoIP Promotion Benefiting Both Channel Partners and Their Customers
Effective now through July 31, 2013, channel partners not only earn an upfront cash bonus of $50 per seat, but will also receive an additional $1,000 for every 25 seats that they sell within one calendar month. Customers who sign a minimum 2-year service agreement will receive their first three months of service for free. - February 22, 2013 - TouchTone Communications
Localphone.com Celebrates Chinese New Year by Giving Away Calls to China
Award-winning international call provider, Localphone.com, is celebrating Chinese New Year with three days of free calls. - February 10, 2013 - Localphone
Localphone.com Waives Setup Fees on Incoming Numbers
Leading international call provider, Localphone, is saving customers up to 83% in the Incoming Numbers sale. - February 03, 2013 - Localphone
Localphone.com Gives Away Unlimited Calls to Norway
The award winning international calling giant, Localphone.com, is rewarding customers once again this week with complimentary calls to Norway. - January 31, 2013 - Localphone
Localphone.com Rewards Customers with Complimentary Calls to Thailand
Localphone.com is rewarding customers with unlimited complimentary calls to Thailand for a whole week. - January 24, 2013 - Localphone
Yelo Announces Mobile Calling App, Yelo is to Calling What WhatsApp is to SMS
Available on iOS and Android, Yelo allows users to save up to 90% on calls. - January 16, 2013 - Yeloworld
Localphone.com Offers One Week of Discounted SMS Messages to Nigeria
International calling and SMS provider, Localphone.com, is rewarding customers with discounted rates to send SMSs to Nigeria. - January 12, 2013 - Localphone
20 Years of Personal Service and Commitment in Telecommunications
2013 marks TouchTone Communications’ twentieth year of personal service and commitment in telecommunications. What started off as a small start-up company in 1993 only selling residential long distance has since grown into a full service voice, data and VoIP provider currently serving residential, enterprise, government and wholesale customers across the United States. - January 11, 2013 - TouchTone Communications
Localphone.com Rewards Customers with Free Calls to Switzerland
Localphone.com, one of the world’s leading international call providers, is rewarding customers by giving away free calls to Switzerland for a week. - January 09, 2013 - Localphone
Localphone.com Announces Unlimited Free Calls to Belgium
One of the world’s leading international call providers, Localphone.com, will be rewarding customers with free calls to Belgium. - December 08, 2012 - Localphone
ATCOM Business Technology Solutions Adds Project Manager
Amber McFetters Joins Communications Solutions Provider - November 29, 2012 - ATCOM Business Telecom Solutions
Localphone.com Rewards Customers with Free Calls to Hungary
Award winning international call provider, Localphone, is rewarding its customers with a week of free calls to Hungary. - November 29, 2012 - Localphone
Localphone.com Celebrates Thanksgiving with Free Calls to the United States
Leading international call provider, Localphone.com, will be celebrating Thanksgiving by giving away unlimited free calls to the USA. - November 22, 2012 - Localphone
Localphone.com Gives Away Free Calls to Taiwan
Localphone.com is rewarding customers with unlimited free calls to Taiwan for a whole week. - November 10, 2012 - Localphone
Localphone.com Gives Away Unlimited Free Calls to Denmark
One of the world’s leading international call providers, Localphone.com, will be rewarding customers with free calls to Denmark. - November 02, 2012 - Localphone
ATCOM Business Technology Solutions Provides IT Support for Durham Convention Center
Communications Solutions Provider Partners with Durham Convention Center to Provide Full Range of Information Technology Services - October 26, 2012 - ATCOM Business Telecom Solutions
Localphone.com Rewards Customers with Free Calls to Singapore
Localphone.com, one of the world’s leading international call providers, is rewarding customers by giving away free calls to Singapore for a whole week. - October 20, 2012 - Localphone
Localphone.com Announces Free Calls to New Zealand
The international calling giant, Localphone.com, has announced it will be rewarding customers with free calls to New Zealand. - October 13, 2012 - Localphone
Localphone.com Announces a Week of Free Calls to Malaysia
The award winning international call provider, Localphone.com, is rewarding customers with a whole week of free calls to Malaysia. - October 05, 2012 - Localphone
Localphone.com Gives Customers Free Calls to Israel
International calling giant, Localphone.com is rewarding customers with a week of free calls to Israel. - September 27, 2012 - Localphone
Localphone.com Gives Away Free Calls to Peru
Leading international call provider, Localphone.com, is rewarding customers with a week of free calls to Peru. - September 17, 2012 - Localphone
Localphone.com Launches Access Numbers in Vietnam
Localphone.com has added access numbers in Vietnam enabling customers to call from their mobile or landline. - September 13, 2012 - Localphone
Localphone.com Rewards Customers with Free Calls to Argentina
Localphone have announced today that they are rewarding customers with a week of unlimited free calls to Argentina. - September 07, 2012 - Localphone
Localphone.com Gives Away Free Calls to Spain
International calling company, Localphone.com, is giving away unlimited free calls to Spain. - August 31, 2012 - Localphone
Localphone.com Gives Away Free Calls to Mexico
The international call giant, Localphone.com, is rewarding customers with unlimited free calls to Mexico. - August 23, 2012 - Localphone
Localphone.com Adds New Spanish Language Option to Website
International call provider, Localphone.com, has launched a localized version of its website in Spanish. - August 16, 2012 - Localphone
Localphone.com Launches 4G Ready Apps
Award winning international call provider, Localphone, has launched 4G ready iPhone and Android apps. - July 19, 2012 - Localphone
Localphone.com Gives Away Free Calls to Sweden
The award winning international call provider, Localphone.com, is rewarding customers with a whole week of free calls to Sweden. - July 11, 2012 - Localphone