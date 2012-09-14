PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Sri City SEZ Signs Agreement with Isuzu Motors Japanese auto major, Isuzu Motors signed up an agreement to set up a new vehicle manufacturing plant in the mega integrated industrial zone, Sri City, near Chennai in the south Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. - May 31, 2013 - Sri City Pvt Ltd

Stonewall Surveying Opens in Barrington, NH Land surveying and planning company offers service for homeowners. - May 05, 2012 - Stonewall Surveying

Thiess Joins 3D-GIS in the Cloud Growing Clientele Sivan Design is pleased to announce that Thiess Pty Ltd, Australia’s leading construction, mining and services contractor, has joined Sivan Design’s rapidly growing list of 3D-GIS in the Cloud clientele. Sivan Design’s “3D-GIS in the Cloud” is a cloud based web-application... - March 10, 2012 - Sivan Design

Sivan Design Has Been Awarded by the Israel National Roads Company to Perform R&D of Methods for the Evaluation of Sight Triangles in Intersections Using 3D GIS Sivan Design is proud to announce that it has been awarded a contract by the Israel National Roads Company to perform research and development for the evaluation of sight triangles in intersections on a three dimensional GIS application. The development will be based on Sivan Design’s Roads 3D-GIS... - September 22, 2010 - Sivan Design

Commissioning of BenLINS – Benue State Land Information and Management System Advanced GIS land registry management system with ERP capabilities, and an ability to instantly issue formal Certificate of Ownership (C of O) was installed in Benue State Nigeria. - July 17, 2010 - Sivan Design