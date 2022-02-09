Recent Headlines
Within Land Subdivision
Scalice Land Surveying P.C. Announces Acquisition of Enersurv, Inc.
Scalice Land Surveying P.C. has been focusing on new area expansion and growth in 2022. They are pleased to announce that they have acquired Greenup, Kentucky-based Enersurv, Inc. owned by Jason Leadingham, a Greenup County native. The acquisition was finalized in late January. Scalice Land... - February 09, 2022 - Scalice Land Surveying
Sri City SEZ Signs Agreement with Isuzu Motors
Japanese auto major, Isuzu Motors signed up an agreement to set up a new vehicle manufacturing plant in the mega integrated industrial zone, Sri City, near Chennai in the south Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. - May 31, 2013 - Sri City Pvt Ltd
Stonewall Surveying Opens in Barrington, NH
Land surveying and planning company offers service for homeowners. - May 05, 2012 - Stonewall Surveying
Thiess Joins 3D-GIS in the Cloud Growing Clientele
Sivan Design is pleased to announce that Thiess Pty Ltd, Australia’s leading construction, mining and services contractor, has joined Sivan Design’s rapidly growing list of 3D-GIS in the Cloud clientele. Sivan Design’s “3D-GIS in the Cloud” is a cloud based... - March 10, 2012 - Sivan Design
Sivan Design Has Been Awarded by the Israel National Roads Company to Perform R&D of Methods for the Evaluation of Sight Triangles in Intersections Using 3D GIS
Sivan Design is proud to announce that it has been awarded a contract by the Israel National Roads Company to perform research and development for the evaluation of sight triangles in intersections on a three dimensional GIS application. The development will be based on Sivan Design’s Roads... - September 22, 2010 - Sivan Design
Commissioning of BenLINS – Benue State Land Information and Management System
Advanced GIS land registry management system with ERP capabilities, and an ability to instantly issue formal Certificate of Ownership (C of O) was installed in Benue State Nigeria. - July 17, 2010 - Sivan Design
Professional Engineer Michael Malcolm Slay Recognized on Top ‘Aggie 100’ List for Second Year Running
President of Slay Engineering Company, Incorporated, achieves double-digit growth in revenue for two consecutive years, ranking 55th among recognized businesses led by Texas A&M ‘Aggie’ Graduates. - December 10, 2008 - Slay Engineering Co., Inc.