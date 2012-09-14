PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site

Press Releases
Within Heating Oil Dealers

Press Releases

 Submit your press release via PR.com for Free

Receive press releases from companies in this category: By Email RSS Feeds:

PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

HeatingOil.co.uk Website Launches to Empower Heating Oil Purchasers Across the UK
GB Oils has announced the launch of a new domestic heating oil website at HeatingOil.co.uk to supply users across the UK with more choice when choosing their heating oil supplier. - November 03, 2012 - HeatingOil.co.uk
Simcol Group
Simcol Petroleum Signs a Multi-Level Sponsorship Deal with NHRA, Female Race Car Driver, Nicole Lyons
Simcol Petroleum is taking advantage of a rare sponsorship platform giving the brand access to a unique opportunity to garner market exposure to both of Lyons professional racing sports. The multi-level deal delivers Simcol Petroleum an exceptional marketing opportunity to capture both NHRA and NASCAR... - October 30, 2012 - Simcol Group
A&N Heating Oil
Pink and White Are Part of Fall’s Colors for New Rochelle-Based Business
A&N Heating Oil is pleased to announce they have joined the fight against breast cancer in a very visible way. A&N, a family owned and operated heating oil distributor based out of New Rochelle, New York, has recently painted one of it’s delivery trucks pink and white in hopes of reminding... - October 15, 2010 - A&N Heating Oil
Cota & Cota and the Chester Masons Team Up to Reopen the Fort at Number 4
Cota & Cota and the Chester Masons are working together to reopen the iconic Fort at Number 4 in Charlestown, New Hampshire. - May 28, 2010 - Cota & Cota, Inc.
Wil Buskey of ARC Mechanical Wins April Winter of Warmth Drawing and Pays It Forward to David’s House
Wil Buskey of ARC Mechanical has been chosen as April's winner of Cota & Cota Heating Fuels' Winter of Warmth raffle. He has decided to donate his Winter of Warmth to David's House in Lebanon, New Hampshire. David's House hosts families of children being treated at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. - May 15, 2010 - Cota & Cota, Inc.
Cota & Cota Teams Up with Bellows Falls Youth Baseball
Employees of Cota & Cota help out the Bellows Falls Cal Ripken League. - April 10, 2010 - Cota & Cota, Inc.
Cota & Cota President Sean Cota, Sen. Maria Cantwell, Advocates Call for End to Reckless Speculation, Rebuild the Real Economy
Americans for Financial Reform, the Commodities Markets Oversight Coalition Band Together to Put Wall Street Cops Back on the Futures and Derivatives Beat, Close Loopholes That Fostered Financial Meltdown. - February 05, 2010 - Cota & Cota, Inc.
Are You Paying Too Much to Heat Your Home?
You are if you're not using Heating Oil 4 Less. - March 22, 2007 - Heating Oil 4 Less
Press Releases 1 - 8 of 8 Page: 1
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help