PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

HeatingOil.co.uk Website Launches to Empower Heating Oil Purchasers Across the UK GB Oils has announced the launch of a new domestic heating oil website at HeatingOil.co.uk to supply users across the UK with more choice when choosing their heating oil supplier. - November 03, 2012 - HeatingOil.co.uk

Simcol Petroleum Signs a Multi-Level Sponsorship Deal with NHRA, Female Race Car Driver, Nicole Lyons Simcol Petroleum is taking advantage of a rare sponsorship platform giving the brand access to a unique opportunity to garner market exposure to both of Lyons professional racing sports. The multi-level deal delivers Simcol Petroleum an exceptional marketing opportunity to capture both NHRA and NASCAR... - October 30, 2012 - Simcol Group

Pink and White Are Part of Fall’s Colors for New Rochelle-Based Business A&N Heating Oil is pleased to announce they have joined the fight against breast cancer in a very visible way. A&N, a family owned and operated heating oil distributor based out of New Rochelle, New York, has recently painted one of it’s delivery trucks pink and white in hopes of reminding... - October 15, 2010 - A&N Heating Oil

Cota & Cota and the Chester Masons Team Up to Reopen the Fort at Number 4 Cota & Cota and the Chester Masons are working together to reopen the iconic Fort at Number 4 in Charlestown, New Hampshire. - May 28, 2010 - Cota & Cota, Inc.

Wil Buskey of ARC Mechanical Wins April Winter of Warmth Drawing and Pays It Forward to David’s House Wil Buskey of ARC Mechanical has been chosen as April's winner of Cota & Cota Heating Fuels' Winter of Warmth raffle. He has decided to donate his Winter of Warmth to David's House in Lebanon, New Hampshire. David's House hosts families of children being treated at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. - May 15, 2010 - Cota & Cota, Inc.

Cota & Cota Teams Up with Bellows Falls Youth Baseball Employees of Cota & Cota help out the Bellows Falls Cal Ripken League. - April 10, 2010 - Cota & Cota, Inc.

Cota & Cota President Sean Cota, Sen. Maria Cantwell, Advocates Call for End to Reckless Speculation, Rebuild the Real Economy Americans for Financial Reform, the Commodities Markets Oversight Coalition Band Together to Put Wall Street Cops Back on the Futures and Derivatives Beat, Close Loopholes That Fostered Financial Meltdown. - February 05, 2010 - Cota & Cota, Inc.