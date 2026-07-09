Recent Headlines
Within Linen Supply
OrangeBag Now Serves All of Houston and Surrounding Areas with Commercial Laundry and Linen Service
OrangeBag has expanded its commercial laundry and linen service to cover all of Greater Houston. Businesses from Downtown and the Galleria to Sugar Land, The Woodlands, Katy, and Pearland can now schedule pickup and delivery for hotels, gyms, spas, medical offices, and short-term rentals. The program offers guaranteed counts, documented pricing, and contract terms under three years. - July 09, 2026 - OrangeBag
New Year, New Rental Offerings - Bergen Linen Finding New Ways to Support Restaurant Industry
Bergen Linen, a commercial linen provider, releases latest rental offerings for the restaurant industry. For the Food and Beverage industry, last year proved to be a challenging time. During the early part of the lockdown, the local, family-owned and operated business looked for ways to support... - January 27, 2021 - Bergen Linen
Noble Towels Offers Trackable and Customizable Hotel Linen
A fresh company named Noble Towels has introduced a new concept in linen wholesale. This company gives special attention to details, with a special feminine flair. - May 27, 2016 - Noble Towels
Supplier of the Year Award for Alsco
Alsco receives the prestigious 2015 Savour Australia Restaurant & Catering HOSTPLUS Awards for Excellence for the Supplier of the Year Award. - August 17, 2015 - Alsco Pty Limited
RCA Partners with Global Insurance Broker
Tie-up to reduce insurance costs for restaurant and catering industry. - May 12, 2015 - Alsco Pty Limited
Drive Forward with Alsco
Be a part of the journey as a delivery subcontractor with your own business within Alsco. - April 11, 2015 - Alsco Pty Limited
RCA Launches Cellar Reserve
An exclusive, cost-effective wine marketplace for Australian restaurants - April 10, 2015 - Alsco Pty Limited
Alsco is Proud to Sponsor the 2015 Restaurant & Catering Awards for Excellence
The prestigious award honours the very best in the restaurant and catering industry across various categories. - March 18, 2015 - Alsco Pty Limited
Alsco Announces the Launch of Its New Website
The revamped fully responsive website offers its busy users a richer experience with faster customer interactions. Alsco, a textile rental services company, announced the launch of its newly revamped modern, functional, efficient website www.alsco.com.au. The new website is a part of the Alsco... - February 19, 2015 - Alsco Pty Limited
New Chevron Satin Linen Collection from LinenTablecloth - a Modern, Easy to Care for Re-Imagination of Stylish Vintage Patterns
As 2015’s wedding planning kicks into high gear, LinenTablecloth.com, a retail leader in event and wedding linens, announces a new linen style and pattern for brides-to-be and event planners. The chevron satin collection, available now on the company website, is a trendy mixture of 70’s style chevron patterns and bold modern style. - February 11, 2015 - LinenTablecloth
Linenblue: Starting the Revival of Irish Linen
New website is dedicated to the world’s finest linen online. Linenblue promises to revive the fortunes of Irish Linen. - September 28, 2012 - Linenblue.com
New Linens for Summer
Pure Linen Umbrella Cloths. New Seaside Blues. - June 24, 2005 - Purple & Fine Linen