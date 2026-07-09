OrangeBag Now Serves All of Houston and Surrounding Areas with Commercial Laundry and Linen Service

OrangeBag Now Serves All of Houston and Surrounding Areas with Commercial Laundry and Linen Service

OrangeBag has expanded its commercial laundry and linen service to cover all of Greater Houston. Businesses from Downtown and the Galleria to Sugar Land, The Woodlands, Katy, and Pearland can now schedule pickup and delivery for hotels, gyms, spas, medical offices, and short-term rentals. The program offers guaranteed counts, documented pricing, and contract terms under three years. - July 09, 2026 - OrangeBag

New Year, New Rental Offerings - Bergen Linen Finding New Ways to Support Restaurant Industry

New Year, New Rental Offerings - Bergen Linen Finding New Ways to Support Restaurant Industry

Bergen Linen, a commercial linen provider, releases latest rental offerings for the restaurant industry. For the Food and Beverage industry, last year proved to be a challenging time. During the early part of the lockdown, the local, family-owned and operated business looked for ways to support... - January 27, 2021 - Bergen Linen

Noble Towels Offers Trackable and Customizable Hotel Linen

A fresh company named Noble Towels has introduced a new concept in linen wholesale. This company gives special attention to details, with a special feminine flair. - May 27, 2016 - Noble Towels

Supplier of the Year Award for Alsco

Alsco receives the prestigious 2015 Savour Australia Restaurant & Catering HOSTPLUS Awards for Excellence for the Supplier of the Year Award. - August 17, 2015 - Alsco Pty Limited

RCA Partners with Global Insurance Broker

Tie-up to reduce insurance costs for restaurant and catering industry. - May 12, 2015 - Alsco Pty Limited

Drive Forward with Alsco

Be a part of the journey as a delivery subcontractor with your own business within Alsco. - April 11, 2015 - Alsco Pty Limited

RCA Launches Cellar Reserve

An exclusive, cost-effective wine marketplace for Australian restaurants - April 10, 2015 - Alsco Pty Limited

Alsco is Proud to Sponsor the 2015 Restaurant & Catering Awards for Excellence

The prestigious award honours the very best in the restaurant and catering industry across various categories. - March 18, 2015 - Alsco Pty Limited

Alsco Announces the Launch of Its New Website

The revamped fully responsive website offers its busy users a richer experience with faster customer interactions. Alsco, a textile rental services company, announced the launch of its newly revamped modern, functional, efficient website www.alsco.com.au. The new website is a part of the Alsco... - February 19, 2015 - Alsco Pty Limited

New Chevron Satin Linen Collection from LinenTablecloth - a Modern, Easy to Care for Re-Imagination of Stylish Vintage Patterns

New Chevron Satin Linen Collection from LinenTablecloth - a Modern, Easy to Care for Re-Imagination of Stylish Vintage Patterns

As 2015’s wedding planning kicks into high gear, LinenTablecloth.com, a retail leader in event and wedding linens, announces a new linen style and pattern for brides-to-be and event planners. The chevron satin collection, available now on the company website, is a trendy mixture of 70’s style chevron patterns and bold modern style. - February 11, 2015 - LinenTablecloth

Linenblue: Starting the Revival of Irish Linen

Linenblue: Starting the Revival of Irish Linen

New website is dedicated to the world’s finest linen online. Linenblue promises to revive the fortunes of Irish Linen. - September 28, 2012 - Linenblue.com

New Linens for Summer

Pure Linen Umbrella Cloths. New Seaside Blues. - June 24, 2005 - Purple & Fine Linen

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