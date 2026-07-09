OrangeBag has expanded its commercial laundry and linen service to cover all of Greater Houston. Businesses from Downtown and the Galleria to Sugar Land, The Woodlands, Katy, and Pearland can now schedule pickup and delivery for hotels, gyms, spas, medical offices, and short-term rentals. The program offers guaranteed counts, documented pricing, and contract terms under three years. - July 09, 2026 - OrangeBag