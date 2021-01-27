New Year, New Rental Offerings - Bergen Linen Finding New Ways to Support Restaurant Industry





While venturing into 2021, the Hackensack, NJ, January 27, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Bergen Linen, a commercial linen provider, releases latest rental offerings for the restaurant industry.For the Food and Beverage industry, last year proved to be a challenging time. During the early part of the lockdown, the local, family-owned and operated business looked for ways to support the restaurant and catering community.In addition to table and party linen offerings, Bergen Linen also rents chef wear, uniforms , floor mats, kitchen towels, hospitality packages (e.g. bed linens) and more. With winter here, outdoor dining blankets have been added to the already comprehensive "menu."Also, they are now offering sanitization stations with optional specialty mats customized with safety and distancing messages. As Bergen Linen’s customers continue to adapt so should the services offered.Lastly, Bergen Linen has developed some convenient starter packages for smaller operations without the need for a full-blown linen service. The basic program consists of aprons, floor mats and bar mop towels. However, these weekly deliveries can be customized to fit a client’s needs.While venturing into 2021, the Bergen Linen continues to look for other avenues to further assist these neighborhood businesses.