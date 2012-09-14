PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Photo Scanning Service Digitizes Pictures 308% Faster, Announces ScanMyPhotos.com ScanMyPhotos.com, the Ecommerce photo digitization company, today introduced a new technology and workflow enhancement to triple production at its Irvine, California-based headquarters to preserve hundreds of thousands of photos every day. New photo scanning orders will be scanned in 5-10 days and more... - January 15, 2014 - ScanMyPhotos

Local Photographer's Work Goes to International Exhibition Melissa (Missy) Wertz of Images By Missy/ Melissa E. Wertz Photography is honored by peers and jurors for high-quality photography. - March 03, 2013 - Images By Missy/Melissa E Wertz Photography

Invensis Sponsors the CSCB National Conference 2011 Official sponsor of annual conference hosted by CSCB - September 15, 2011 - Invensis Technologies Pvt Ltd

Shutterfly Expands Baby Stationery Collection with Design Styles Perfect for Expectant Parents and New Arrivals Shutterfly, the leading internet social expression and personal publishing service, releases 2011 baby stationery line, offering new birth announcements, baby shower invitations and thank you cards. - August 25, 2011 - Shutterfly

Photo Lab Launches Mail-in Service for Disposable Cameras DevelopDisposableCameras.com Offers Simple Solution for Processing, Scanning, Printing - July 20, 2011 - DevelopDisposableCameras.com

Photography Goes "Back To Future" with Film: OldSchoolPhotoLab.com Provides Film ('Lo-Fi') Services Via Internet Recent months have seen a rebirth of interest in film photography, but today few outlets process film. OldSchoolPhotoLab.com has been launched to bring the traditional photo lab to the Internet, processing all varieties of film by mail. - July 02, 2011 - OldSchoolPhotoLab.com

Invensis Expands Digital Photo Editing and Retouching Services Processes a record 50,000+ images for the month of May 2011, aims to accomplish even better numbers in the coming quarter. - July 02, 2011 - Invensis Technologies Pvt Ltd

South African Photo Book Provider KliQa.com Grows Popular KliQa.com, the South African web based photo book provider, launched a few months ago, is growing in popularity with more than 10,000 photos uploaded in the first two months. KliQa.com, with Port Elizabeth as Head Office, takes advantage of the global internet communication infrastructure to access clients... - June 02, 2011 - KliQa.com

Shutterfly Brightens the Party with Fresh and Fun Birthday Invitations Company releases 2011 birthday stationery collection, offering customizable cards, invitations and thank you cards for all ages. - May 19, 2011 - Shutterfly

LA Weekly Says: Go to "The Motor Trade" The Motor Trade playing at Theatre/Theater on Pico is a hit in LA. - April 13, 2011 - Dangerous Photos

Shutterfly Celebrates Every Graduate with Colorful New Graduation Invitations and Announcements Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY), a leading Internet-based social expression and personal publishing service, today unveils a new lineup of graduation cards and stationery. In addition to more than 65 new graduation announcements and party invitations, Shutterfly’s stationery features a variety of... - March 18, 2011 - Shutterfly