Photo Scanning Service Digitizes Pictures 308% Faster, Announces ScanMyPhotos.com
ScanMyPhotos.com, the Ecommerce photo digitization company, today introduced a new technology and workflow enhancement to triple production at its Irvine, California-based headquarters to preserve hundreds of thousands of photos every day. New photo scanning orders will be scanned in 5-10 days and more... - January 15, 2014 - ScanMyPhotos
Local Photographer's Work Goes to International Exhibition
Melissa (Missy) Wertz of Images By Missy/ Melissa E. Wertz Photography is honored by peers and jurors for high-quality photography. - March 03, 2013 - Images By Missy/Melissa E Wertz Photography
Invensis Sponsors the CSCB National Conference 2011
Official sponsor of annual conference hosted by CSCB - September 15, 2011 - Invensis Technologies Pvt Ltd
Shutterfly Expands Baby Stationery Collection with Design Styles Perfect for Expectant Parents and New Arrivals
Shutterfly, the leading internet social expression and personal publishing service, releases 2011 baby stationery line, offering new birth announcements, baby shower invitations and thank you cards. - August 25, 2011 - Shutterfly
Photo Lab Launches Mail-in Service for Disposable Cameras
DevelopDisposableCameras.com Offers Simple Solution for Processing, Scanning, Printing - July 20, 2011 - DevelopDisposableCameras.com
Photography Goes "Back To Future" with Film: OldSchoolPhotoLab.com Provides Film ('Lo-Fi') Services Via Internet
Recent months have seen a rebirth of interest in film photography, but today few outlets process film. OldSchoolPhotoLab.com has been launched to bring the traditional photo lab to the Internet, processing all varieties of film by mail. - July 02, 2011 - OldSchoolPhotoLab.com
Invensis Expands Digital Photo Editing and Retouching Services
Processes a record 50,000+ images for the month of May 2011, aims to accomplish even better numbers in the coming quarter. - July 02, 2011 - Invensis Technologies Pvt Ltd
South African Photo Book Provider KliQa.com Grows Popular
KliQa.com, the South African web based photo book provider, launched a few months ago, is growing in popularity with more than 10,000 photos uploaded in the first two months. KliQa.com, with Port Elizabeth as Head Office, takes advantage of the global internet communication infrastructure to access clients... - June 02, 2011 - KliQa.com
Shutterfly Brightens the Party with Fresh and Fun Birthday Invitations
Company releases 2011 birthday stationery collection, offering customizable cards, invitations and thank you cards for all ages. - May 19, 2011 - Shutterfly
Dangerous Photos
LA Weekly Says: Go to "The Motor Trade"
The Motor Trade playing at Theatre/Theater on Pico is a hit in LA. - April 13, 2011 - Dangerous Photos
Shutterfly Celebrates Every Graduate with Colorful New Graduation Invitations and Announcements
Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY), a leading Internet-based social expression and personal publishing service, today unveils a new lineup of graduation cards and stationery. In addition to more than 65 new graduation announcements and party invitations, Shutterfly’s stationery features a variety of... - March 18, 2011 - Shutterfly
Mix Imaging Wears Heavy Armor to Ride the Wave
Follows the recent trends on the digital imaging industry, how it's grown, and what a group of people have done to change with the trend and even push it forward. - March 06, 2007 - Mix Imaging
