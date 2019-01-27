Recent Headlines
Within Formal Wear & Costume Rental
More Wedding Services from Happy Wishy
Happy Wishy unveils more wedding services to ensure clients get most of their needs. - January 27, 2019 - Happy Wishy
Affordable Fashion in Kenya from Happy Wishy
Happy Wishy to produce more fashion items. - December 21, 2018 - Happy Wishy
Online Fancy Dress Retailer, DressingUpBoxOnline Introduces a Mobile and Tablet Friendly Version of Their Website Due to High Mobile Traffic Volumes
Online Fancy Dress retailer, www.DressingUpBoxOnline.co.uk has introduced a mobile and tablet friendly version of their popular website due to fifty percent of traffic coming from Mobile devices. “With the growth in smartphones and tablets, mobile commerce is growing, and all retailers... - June 14, 2015 - Fancy Dress Fanatics Ltd
Fancy Dress Fanatics Expands to Online Sales Offering
Start up business in Bristol, Fancy Dress Fanatics, has expanded its customer offering to a new eCommerce website to sell its products UK wide. - June 20, 2014 - Fancy Dress Fanatics Ltd
Menguin: Removing All Hassles from Tuxedo Rental with Technology and Style
Menguin launches an online tuxedo rental solution targeting weddings that features measurement technology and thousands of tuxedo options. All backed by a one of a kind guarantee. - April 03, 2014 - Menguin
AnythingCostumes to Feature New Superman Costume and Expanded Line of Party Props
AnythingCostumes.com, the online costume retail site for ABC Online Resources, will be adding the latest Superman costume based on the superhero's most recent film, "Man of Steel." - August 16, 2013 - ABC Online Resourcees, LLC
Spring Break Sale at Bridal Closet
Bridal Closet, a bridal store in the south end of the Salt Lake valley, is hosting a sale through April 20th. - March 31, 2013 - Bridal Closet
New Bridal Store Opens in Draper, Utah
The newest bridal store in the Salt Lake Valley has finally arrived. - February 23, 2013 - Bridal Closet
Drape Kings Hires Business Development Manager
Meredith Greene will Lead Sales and Development Activities for New Washington, DC Metro Office. - July 14, 2010 - Drape Kings
Grace Bridal & Tuxedo Brings the Latest Fashions and Competitive Prices in Formal Wear to the Glen Burnie and Baltimore Metro Area
Grace Bridal & Tuxedo, the leader in customer service is proud to announce it's Super Summer 40 - 70% Closeout Sale on August 18, 2008; and it's Grand Opening of its new location on August 23, 2008 at 11:00 am at 7339 Furnace Branch Rd. Glen Burnie, MD 21060. "With Competitive pricing, and... - July 05, 2008 - Grace Bridal & Tuxedo
Lucky You Shoe Company (Luckyyoushoes.com) Says "Why Buy When You Can Borrow?"
Finally, a company whose practical fashion-forward thinking has made beautiful, high-end designer shoes available to every body on any budget. Owned and operated by entrepreneur, Amy Hutson, Lucky You Shoe Company offers unprecedented access to indulgence without the expensive commitment. - May 01, 2008 - Lucky You Shoe Company
Grace Bridal & Tuxedo Brings the Latest Fashions and Personal Touch in Formal Wear to the Maryland DC Metro Area
Grace Bridal & Tuxedo, the leader in service is proud to announce it's Grand Opening on Tuesday June 13, 2006 at 11:00 am in it's newest location, 1114 A Baltimore Ave., Beltsville, MD. With over 20 years of experience, "personal touch and superior service is what makes us different,"... - June 12, 2006 - Grace Bridal & Tuxedo