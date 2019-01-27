Grace Bridal & Tuxedo, the leader in service is proud to announce it's Grand Opening on Tuesday June 13, 2006 at 11:00 am in it's newest location, 1114 A Baltimore Ave., Beltsville, MD. With over 20 years of experience, "personal touch and superior service is what makes us different,"... - June 12, 2006 - Grace Bridal & Tuxedo