On 12 July 1928, Leise Maersk, the first vessel to depart in their liner service, sailed from Baltimore on the U.S. East Coast en route to the Far East via the Panama Canal… In her holds were Ford car parts and general cargo. Leise Maersk was carrying 3,600 tons of cargo, the equivalent to... - July 18, 2008 - Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd