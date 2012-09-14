PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Langham Logistics Announces Director of Regulated Cold Chain Services Langham Logistics, Inc., a global leader in freight transportation and warehousing, today announced Jeffrey James as the Director of Regulated Cold Chain Services. In this role, James will help develop and manage growth of the company's temperature-controlled logistics services vertical. "Jeff... - October 11, 2019 - Langham Logistics

Langham Logistics Announces New CFO Pahud to Focus on Strategic Development and Scaling for Rapid Growth. - April 04, 2019 - Langham Logistics

Langham Logistics Hires New Director of Sales & Client Success Langham Logistics, Inc., a global freight transportation and warehousing business, today announced Nicholas J. Hoagland as the new Director of Sales & Client Success. In his new role, Hoagland will manage the business development team and pipeline in collaboration with the Langham sales team, internal... - March 13, 2019 - Langham Logistics

Pirate Ships Aren’t Just for Pirates — Set Sail This Halloween with GetMyBoat Aboard a Tall Ship for a Haunted Holiday Tired of the same old trick-or-treating and bobbing for apples this Halloween? Dig into your costume chest, don your best Captain Jack Sparrow costume, and book a pirate ship, a classic schooner, or a tall ship for you and your crew. GetMyBoat, the world’s largest and fastest growing boat-sharing... - October 29, 2015 - GetMyBoat

America’s Leading Ocean Freight Expert Reveals $650 Million in Hidden Cash for 40,000 Importers America’s leading ocean freight expert has revealed that there is $650 million in hidden cash available for ocean freight importers. The VP of Supply Chain Finance of a medium U.S. retailer was thrilled when awarded $200,000 that took less than one hour of setup time. - July 30, 2014 - Ocean Audit Inc.

GetMyBoat Releases Top Ten Boating Destinations for 2014 Summer Season Miami captures top spot as the mecca for boating vacationers in the United States. - May 22, 2014 - GetMyBoat

South African Navy Supports Maritime & Coastal Security Africa Conference to Boost Collaboration Among African Navies Some 600 maritime and naval experts are to meet in Cape Town from 25-27 November to discuss the price of piracy in Africa and the institutional and technical solutions available during the annual Maritime & Coastal Security Africa conference and exhibition. It is the largest maritime defence and... - November 13, 2013 - Maritime & Coastal Security Africa

Anti-Piracy Measures for Continent’s Coastline Discussed at Maritime & Coastal Security Africa Increasing piracy and sea crimes on Africa’s coastline as well as illegal fishing in South African waters will be amongst concerns raised by high-ranking navy and maritime industry leaders at the Maritime & Coastal Security Africa conference in Cape Town next week. Chief Director for Maritime... - November 04, 2012 - Maritime & Coastal Security Africa

Focus on Increased Piracy Threat at Maritime & Coastal Security Africa in Cape Town Piracy and other maritime threats around Africa are now costing most international users of sea routes millions in increased fuel prices, insurance, security and ransom payments as well as costing Africa its integrity, security and position as a leading player in sea trade. This is according to Tracey-Lee... - October 24, 2011 - Maritime & Coastal Security Africa

Amerijet International to Operate Boeing 767-200 Cargo Amerijet International, Inc. announced today it has signed a seven year agreement with Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc. (CAM), a subsidiary of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG) to lease five Boeing 767-200 freighter aircraft. The 767s will enable the airline to increase capacity on its scheduled... - February 19, 2009 - Amerijet International, Inc.

Innovative Web Application Offers Shippers a New Way to Collect Competitive Ocean Container Shipping Rates Delymar.com announces the launch of their Innovative web application where shippers can collect competitive ocean container shipping rates, and freight forwarders can find new customers. How can shippers and freight forwarders alike cut time, costs, and find new business? By using the latest web-enabled... - February 19, 2009 - Delymar.com

80th Anniversary of Maersk Line On 12 July 1928, Leise Maersk, the first vessel to depart in their liner service, sailed from Baltimore on the U.S. East Coast en route to the Far East via the Panama Canal… In her holds were Ford car parts and general cargo. Leise Maersk was carrying 3,600 tons of cargo, the equivalent to 200... - July 18, 2008 - Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd

Maersk Line Orders 18 New Container Vessels Maersk Line is pleased to announce that A.P. Moller - Maersk has signed an agreement with Hyundai Heavy Industries for the delivery of 18 container vessels in 2011 and 2012. The vessels will each have a capacity of 4,500 TEU (twenty- foot equivalent unit). The ships are designed to meet the highest... - July 05, 2008 - Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd

Four Services Launched from GTI Gateway Terminals India Pvt. Ltd. (GTI) a joint venture company of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and Container Corporation of India Ltd. (CONCOR) is a leading container terminal operator in India. It has commenced four services in the past two months. RKI service, Hyper Galex II, EPIC and ICS... - June 23, 2008 - Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd

Maersk Line and Hutchison Ports Sign Agreement for Priority Terminal in Felixstowe Maersk Line today announces the signing of a 10-year agreement for terminal usage for Maersk Line at Trinity Terminal, the Port of Felixstowe, UK. This agreement between Maersk Line and Hutchison Ports recognises the importance of joint co-operation in the shipping industry and reflects both companies'... - June 23, 2008 - Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd

Maersk Line Receives ‘Highest Throughput Handled by a Shipping Line’ Award from JNPT Recognition for handling more than half a million TEUs out of JNPT in 07-08. Maersk Line, the global market leader in container shipping, won the ‘Highest Throughput handled by a Shipping Line’ award at the 19th anniversary celebration ceremony of JNPT. - June 23, 2008 - Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd