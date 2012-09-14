PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more. CCCTA (Central Contra Costa Transit Authority) Awards 5 Year Solar Sign Contract to Waysine LLC WaySine LLC, a leading manufacturer of solar powered real time information signs for bus stops and shelters, is please to announce the award and installation of solar powered LCD signs throughout CCCTA's transit service. CCCTA selected Way Sine for it's low power, low cost, and ease of use properties. After... - August 27, 2016 - WaySine LLC DC Metro and Bus App Hits 1 Million Downloads Smartphone app's popularity spikes amid DC Metro's ongoing woes. Hits 1 million user downloads. - May 12, 2016 - Dixon Mobility, LLC Campus Transit at the Epicenter of Innovation and Cultural Change Universities have long been the epicenter of innovation and cultural change. As our collective attitudes toward transit, transportation and personal mobility evolve, universities are poised to drive yet another cultural and technological revolution. A campus is the perfect environment to advance these... - October 08, 2015 - TransLoc NYU Introduces On-Demand Transit App for Students The app NYU students use to track their buses in real time now provides a seamless Safe Ride request option that is reducing wait times and improving access and safety for students needing late night transportation. TransLoc OnDemand allows students to request a Safe Ride from the TransLoc Rider app... - September 27, 2015 - TransLoc SolarBullet Campaign Energized by Meeting with Route Representatives Organizers of the Arizona campaign to build a high-speed solar-powered bullet train between Tucson and Phoenix held a very constructive roundtable with more than a dozen representatives from city, county and state agencies along the route last week. Hosted by the cities of Casa Grande and Eloy, participants previewed the public awareness campaign soon to be launched by solarbullet.org and covered the practical steps to keep this project on track. - February 05, 2010 - SolarBullet.org