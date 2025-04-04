Recent Headlines
Within Commuter Rail Systems
Sensonic Board Appoints Ashish Upadhyay as New Chief Executive Officer
Sensonic, a pioneer in fiber optic sensing for the rail industry, today announced the appointment of Ashish Upadhyay as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Upadhyay brings a unique and comprehensive background combining deep expertise in core railway systems, signalling,... - April 04, 2025 - Sensonic
CCCTA (Central Contra Costa Transit Authority) Awards 5 Year Solar Sign Contract to Waysine LLC
WaySine LLC, a leading manufacturer of solar powered real time information signs for bus stops and shelters, is please to announce the award and installation of solar powered LCD signs throughout CCCTA's transit service. CCCTA selected Way Sine for it's low power, low cost, and ease of use... - August 27, 2016 - WaySine LLC
DC Metro and Bus App Hits 1 Million Downloads
Smartphone app's popularity spikes amid DC Metro's ongoing woes. Hits 1 million user downloads. - May 12, 2016 - Dixon Mobility, LLC
Campus Transit at the Epicenter of Innovation and Cultural Change
Universities have long been the epicenter of innovation and cultural change. As our collective attitudes toward transit, transportation and personal mobility evolve, universities are poised to drive yet another cultural and technological revolution. A campus is the perfect environment to advance... - October 08, 2015 - TransLoc
NYU Introduces On-Demand Transit App for Students
The app NYU students use to track their buses in real time now provides a seamless Safe Ride request option that is reducing wait times and improving access and safety for students needing late night transportation. TransLoc OnDemand allows students to request a Safe Ride from the TransLoc Rider... - September 27, 2015 - TransLoc
SolarBullet Campaign Energized by Meeting with Route Representatives
Organizers of the Arizona campaign to build a high-speed solar-powered bullet train between Tucson and Phoenix held a very constructive roundtable with more than a dozen representatives from city, county and state agencies along the route last week. Hosted by the cities of Casa Grande and Eloy, participants previewed the public awareness campaign soon to be launched by solarbullet.org and covered the practical steps to keep this project on track. - February 05, 2010 - SolarBullet.org