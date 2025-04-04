Organizers of the Arizona campaign to build a high-speed solar-powered bullet train between Tucson and Phoenix held a very constructive roundtable with more than a dozen representatives from city, county and state agencies along the route last week. Hosted by the cities of Casa Grande and Eloy, participants previewed the public awareness campaign soon to be launched by solarbullet.org and covered the practical steps to keep this project on track. - February 05, 2010 - SolarBullet.org