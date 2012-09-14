PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more. PRO Found Recovery Solutions Inc., Opts for Advanced Security Measures, Completes SSAE 16 Type I Audit This advanced auditing standard will further strengthen PRO Founds' position as an extension of our customer's own governance and compliance program. - March 30, 2013 - PRO Found Recovery Solutions Inc. A New Debt Recovery and Enforcement IT Platform is Set to Shake Up the Industry The industry’s first complete debtor centric IT solution is launched by AR-12 Limited and supplied to JBW. - September 28, 2012 - JBW Aid Financial Group Receives Prestigious Award Aid Financial Group, LLC Selected as One of The Leading Credit & Debt Professionals of the Eastern United States Aid Financial Group, LLC, a leading provider of debt settlement services, today announced that it has been selected by Goldline Research as one of leading Credit & Debt Professionals... - April 18, 2009 - Aid Financial Group GMAC Enlists CARL for Repossession Vendor Compliance Services from Recovery Compliance Solutions Recovery Compliance Solutions utilizing proprietary system, CARL, to monitor the compliance of GMAC’s repossession vendors. - March 11, 2009 - Recovery Compliance Solutions