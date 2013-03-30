Recent Headlines
Within Repossession Services
PRO Found Recovery Solutions Inc., Opts for Advanced Security Measures, Completes SSAE 16 Type I Audit
This advanced auditing standard will further strengthen PRO Founds' position as an extension of our customer's own governance and compliance program. - March 30, 2013 - PRO Found Recovery Solutions Inc.
A New Debt Recovery and Enforcement IT Platform is Set to Shake Up the Industry
The industry’s first complete debtor centric IT solution is launched by AR-12 Limited and supplied to JBW. - September 28, 2012 - JBW
Aid Financial Group Receives Prestigious Award
Aid Financial Group, LLC Selected as One of The Leading Credit & Debt Professionals of the Eastern United States Aid Financial Group, LLC, a leading provider of debt settlement services, today announced that it has been selected by Goldline Research as one of leading Credit & Debt... - April 18, 2009 - Aid Financial Group
GMAC Enlists CARL for Repossession Vendor Compliance Services from Recovery Compliance Solutions
Recovery Compliance Solutions utilizing proprietary system, CARL, to monitor the compliance of GMAC’s repossession vendors. - March 11, 2009 - Recovery Compliance Solutions