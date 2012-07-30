FY 12 income from operations (net) at Rs. 632 crore; PBT at Rs. 135 crore and PAT at Rs. 91.1 crore - Strong growth in Exports revenue - 32% increase y-o-y; In difficult market conditions - maintained healthy Outstanding order book at Rs. 495 crore; Export order booking up by 36%; Good order inflow in April 2012; Total dividend – 65% including final dividend of 20%; Clear slowdown in Domestic market - May 10, 2012 - Triveni