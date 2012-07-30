Recent Headlines
Within Sugar Manufacturing
Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. Today Announced Its Performance for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended 30th June 2012 (Q3 / 9M FY 12)
Q3 FY 12 (Consolidated)* Results; Net Sales at Rs. 452 crore; PAT at Rs. 12.1 crore; 9M FY 12 (Consolidated)* Results; Net sales at Rs.1382 crore; PAT at Rs. (84.1) crore. - July 30, 2012 - Triveni
Triveni Turbine Limited (TTL), Market Leader in Steam Turbines Up to 30 MW, Today Announced Its Performance for the First Quarter Ended 30th June 2012
Q1 FY 13 income from operations (net) at Rs. 111 crore; PBT at Rs. 25.8 crore with a margin of 23.1%; PAT at Rs. 17.4 crore at a margin of 15.6%, an increase of 2.4% q-o-q. - July 19, 2012 - Triveni
Triveni Turbine Ltd. Announces Q4 FY12 & FY12 Financial Results
FY 12 income from operations (net) at Rs. 632 crore; PBT at Rs. 135 crore and PAT at Rs. 91.1 crore - Strong growth in Exports revenue - 32% increase y-o-y; In difficult market conditions - maintained healthy Outstanding order book at Rs. 495 crore; Export order booking up by 36%; Good order inflow in April 2012; Total dividend – 65% including final dividend of 20%; Clear slowdown in Domestic market - May 10, 2012 - Triveni
Stevia and Acidified Food Production
Steviva Brands paving the way for diabetic safe sugar free acidified foods. - May 09, 2012 - Steviva Brands, Inc.
Bloomer Candy Milk Chocolates Available on Chocolate.com
Bloomer Candy Company will now have their exquisite chocolates and candies sold on Chocolate.com. - July 01, 2009 - Bloomer Candy Company