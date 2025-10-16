Recent Headlines
Within Apple Orchards
Opti-Harvest Highlights Urgent Challenges Facing U.S. Winegrowers and Climate-Smart Solutions to Protect Yields and Profitability
America’s wine industry is entering one of its most challenging periods in decades, with growers in California and Washington State facing shrinking demand, oversupply, and rising costs. Yet climate-smart technologies are providing new hope for efficiency, sustainability, and... - October 16, 2025 - Opt-Harvest
Trapview NA Names Jorge Pacheco Managing Director
Trapview NA is poised for growth in the automated pest monitoring market in agriculture. Mr. Pacheco joins their team with great experience and energy to facilitate and lead the growth in NA. - August 11, 2021 - Trapview NA LLC
National & Local Experts Coming to Valley to Present on Permaculture Principles
2013 Permaculture Design Course: Drylands (PDC) is coming to Phoenix Valley in January of 2013. - December 09, 2012 - Valley Permaculture Alliance
This Christmas - Why Not Buy Local & Unique?
Great Christmas gift for the gardener in your life. The Valley Permaculture Alliance (VPA), a valley nonprofit organization promoting sustainable urban living, is offering over 120 varieties of trees such as Honey Crisp Apple, Vietnamese Guava, Ruby Red Grapefruit and Arizona Sweet Orange. - December 09, 2012 - Valley Permaculture Alliance
The Valley Permaculture Alliance Partners with the City of Phoenix
After receiving a grant in the amount of $100,000 from Cities of Service, The City of Phoenix is partnering with the Valley Permaculture Alliance (VPA) and HandsOn Greater Phoenix in implementing two beneficial volunteering projects involving painting roofs of city-owned buildings with reflective... - November 09, 2012 - Valley Permaculture Alliance
Time is Running Out on Purchasing This Year’s Valley Permaculture Alliance Fruit Trees
The VPA, a valley nonprofit organization promoting sustainable urban living, is supporting the 13th Annual Fruit Tree Sales program where they sell over 120 varieties of trees. - November 04, 2012 - Valley Permaculture Alliance
Bedner's Farm Fresh Market in Boyton Beach Launches Their Season of Winter Festivities
Bedner's Farm continues their holiday tradition by launching a host of December events for their customers. From the much anticipated You Pick Strawberry field opening, to the arrival of Santa Clause and collection of toys for needy children. Proving once again, that you can always count on your local farmer! - December 10, 2011 - Bedner's Farm