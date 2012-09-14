PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more. National & Local Experts Coming to Valley to Present on Permaculture Principles 2013 Permaculture Design Course: Drylands (PDC) is coming to Phoenix Valley in January of 2013. - December 09, 2012 - Valley Permaculture Alliance This Christmas - Why Not Buy Local & Unique? Great Christmas gift for the gardener in your life. The Valley Permaculture Alliance (VPA), a valley nonprofit organization promoting sustainable urban living, is offering over 120 varieties of trees such as Honey Crisp Apple, Vietnamese Guava, Ruby Red Grapefruit and Arizona Sweet Orange. - December 09, 2012 - Valley Permaculture Alliance The Valley Permaculture Alliance Partners with the City of Phoenix After receiving a grant in the amount of $100,000 from Cities of Service, The City of Phoenix is partnering with the Valley Permaculture Alliance (VPA) and HandsOn Greater Phoenix in implementing two beneficial volunteering projects involving painting roofs of city-owned buildings with reflective paint... - November 09, 2012 - Valley Permaculture Alliance Time is Running Out on Purchasing This Year’s Valley Permaculture Alliance Fruit Trees The VPA, a valley nonprofit organization promoting sustainable urban living, is supporting the 13th Annual Fruit Tree Sales program where they sell over 120 varieties of trees. - November 04, 2012 - Valley Permaculture Alliance Bedner's Farm Fresh Market in Boyton Beach Launches Their Season of Winter Festivities Bedner's Farm continues their holiday tradition by launching a host of December events for their customers. From the much anticipated You Pick Strawberry field opening, to the arrival of Santa Clause and collection of toys for needy children. Proving once again, that you can always count on your local farmer! - December 10, 2011 - Bedner's Farm