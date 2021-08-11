Trapview NA Names Jorge Pacheco Managing Director
Trapview NA is poised for growth in the automated pest monitoring market in agriculture. Mr. Pacheco joins their team with great experience and energy to facilitate and lead the growth in NA.
Vancouver, WA, August 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Trapview North America, LLC, an international leader in utilizing revolutionary technology providing growers with innovative, simplified solution for monitoring pest populations, announces the appointment of Jorge Pacheco to Managing Director for North America effective July 1, 2021.
Pacheco, brings to Trapview 30 years of experience in crop protection, agronomy, channel and corporate farm account management as well as strong customer relationships and impeccable sales leadership. In recent years, Jorge has focused on Christian ministry as well as advancement of new biological technologies in agriculture and new medical cannabis and hemp emerging markets
“We are delighted to have such an experienced business leader as Jorge join our leadership team and look forward to his contributions to accelerating our NA growth,” said Chief Executive Officer Matej Stefancic. “Jorge’s vast experience is the ideal fit for Trapview NA as we pursue a range of opportunities to cement our leadership and growth in the agricultural sector of automated pest monitoring.”
“I am excited to join Trapview at this critical point in the company’s evolution, and to lead initiatives to drive operational excellence, NA expansion and value to this hard-working agricultural industry,” Pacheco said. “Our team has a great opportunity to collaborate and partner with industry leaders as we bring technological advancements such as our digital automated pest monitoring platform to agriculture today and into the future.”
As Managing Director, Pacheco will lead Trapview’s NA organization and will be responsible for managing and implementation of sales, marketing and business development strategies in collaboration with our marketing, business development manager and sales team to drive Trapview NA growth plans and strategy.
Pacheco is a graduate of Texas A&M University, Kingsville, TX with a bachelor’s in Agriculture Economics as well as bachelor’s in Agronomy from EL Salvador’s Thomas Jefferson National Agriculture Institute and green belt six sigma certification.
About Trapview NA LLC
Trapview solutions are developed and delivered by EFOS company based in Slovenia. They are focused on developing technology that addresses the environmental and food safety challenges within the wider food production industry. Their multi-disciplinary team of agronomists, IT experts, entomologists and data scientists is designing outstanding and innovative products and services.
The company’s commercial products are sold in over 40 countries with 60+pest monitored and continue expansion across the globe. Current markets served include row crops; fruits and vegetables; trees, nuts and vines; and greenhouse production. Trapview’s research and development team is continuously designing rapid learning AI technology to bring full solutions in efficiently managing agricultural pests.
Trapview NA Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations and plans, including assumptions underlying such statements, are forward-looking statements, and should not be relied upon as representing Trapview’s views as of any subsequent date. Examples of such statements include statements regarding the timing of Pacheco’s employment and the company’s goals for future performance. Such forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements.
Trapview NA, LLC Contacts:
Jorge Pacheco, Managing Director, Trapview NA LLC
Telephone: +1-360-518-9141
Email: Jorge.pacheco@trapview.com
Lisa Malabad, Marketing and Business Development Manager, Trapview NA LLC
Telephone: +1-928-715-1412
Email: lisa.malabad@trapview.com
Categories