The Juniper Jammery would like to announce two new Seasonal Marmalade flavors to their existing line of jams and marmalades made from fresh fruits with a touch of honey and citrus pectin, with no refined sugar, no high fructose corn syrup, and no artificial ingredients. For the Holiday Season the marmalades can be ordered in decorative gift packs of 2 or 3 jars. Shipping in the U.S. is free for the holidays for all items. - November 15, 2012 - The Juniper Jammery