Madison Artisan Food Company Quince and Apple Acquires Milwaukee-based Treat Bake Shop Treat Bake Shop Founder Sarah Marx Feldner and Quince and Apple Co-Founders and Owners Matt and Clare Stoner Fehsenfeld announced today that their businesses are joining forces. Quince and Apple has purchased Treat Bake Shop and production of Treat’s spiced and candied nuts will move to Quince and Apple’s Madison kitchen in mid-March. - February 27, 2018 - Quince and Apple

The Juniper Jammery Would Like to Announce Two New Seasonal Marmalade Flavors for the Holidays and Festive Holiday Gift Packs with Free Shipping The Juniper Jammery would like to announce two new Seasonal Marmalade flavors to their existing line of jams and marmalades made from fresh fruits with a touch of honey and citrus pectin, with no refined sugar, no high fructose corn syrup, and no artificial ingredients. For the Holiday Season the marmalades can be ordered in decorative gift packs of 2 or 3 jars. Shipping in the U.S. is free for the holidays for all items. - November 15, 2012 - The Juniper Jammery

The Juniper Jammery is Proud to Announce Their Jams and Marmalades Are Available to Order Through Their Website Thejuniperjammery.com The Juniper Jammery produces marmalades made from fresh fruits with a touch of honey and citrus pectin. The marmalades make great gifts, spreads, and glazes. They are now available to order online at thejuniperjammery.com. - May 02, 2012 - The Juniper Jammery

The Natural Shopper Branches Into Hot Sauce Market Long time royal jelly supplier, The Natural Shopper has expanded its scope of business into the hot sauce market. - July 25, 2011 - The Natural Shopper