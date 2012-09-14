PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Creamery Butter Manufacturing

PastureLand SummerGold Butters Win at American Cheese Society’s 2009 Competition in Austin, TX
At the American Cheese Society’s August competition, industry judges called PastureLand’s Summer Gold cultured butter “lovely” and “complex.” The judges awarded two ribbons to PastureLand’s family of Summer Gold butters, recognizing the Southeastern Minnesota family farm cooperative for making a “great summer butter” with exceptional yellow color and complex flavors. - September 21, 2009 - PastureLand Cooperative
PastureLand Welcomes Back Meadowlark to Celebrate the 2009 Eat Local Challenge
Following their success at the American Cheese Society’s August competition, and the announcement of two ribbons for their cultured, Summer Gold butters, PastureLand Cooperative announces the return of Meadowlark, a memorably hearty and buttery, cloth-wrapped cheddar. - September 20, 2009 - PastureLand Cooperative
Five Star Butter Co. “Best Butter On Earth” Featured in TIME Magazine
"Gourmet Groceries" article describes "Best Butter On Earth" as "Lavish... clean-tasting creaminess." - April 19, 2008 - Five Star Butter Co.
PastureLand SummerGold Receives the Sante’ Gold Star for Exceptional Merit
Sante’, the magazine for restaurant professionals, awarded a Gold Star for Exceptional Merit to PastureLand Cooperative’s unsalted SummerGold Butter in its October American Butter judging. The Sante’ judges evaluate premium and artisanal products that can benefit professional cooking,... - December 02, 2007 - PastureLand Cooperative
