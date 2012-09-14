PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Botanist & Barrel, Orange County, NC’s First Winery, is Raising Funds Through a Kickstarter Campaign Great news for folks of Orange County looking for local wine – Botanist & Barrel, an extension of Cedar Grove Blueberry Farm, a spot that has been attracting locals for three decades, has launched its Kickstarter campaign to complete funding and begin production. - October 25, 2016 - Botanist & Barrel

American Wine Journalist Inducted Into Prestigious Madeira Wine Brotherhood Seattle-Based Wine Journalist Roy Hersh Honored with Induction Into Prestigious Madeira Wine Brotherhood - July 24, 2016 - For The Love Of Port

Garden State Wine Growers to Hold Jersey Fresh Wine Festival September 6th & 7th Local winemakers eager to show that NJ wines are as fresh as it gets at 2-day wine tasting event at the Burlington County Fair Grounds in Columbus, NJ. - September 04, 2014 - Garden State Wine Growers Association

Egyfarm Extends Its Expertise in the Quality Fresh Produce Into Global Markets After proving to be one of Europe’s favorite providers of premium quality fresh produce, Egyfarm now starts expanding further into global markets. Specializing in quality varieties of grapes and strawberries, Egyfarm extends its expertise in fresh produce into more foreign markets and helps mark Egypt a global hub of quality fresh fruits and vegetables. - April 18, 2012 - Egyfarm

Arizona Wine Growers Collaborate to Create Their First Event Located at the Farm at South Mountain The Arizona Wine Growers Festival at The Farm Debuts with Wine Tasting, Walk-Though Exhibits, People's Choice Competition and Professional Tasting Awards - August 30, 2009 - Arizona Wine Growers Association

Proprietor Trent Ghiringhelli of Heibel Ranch Vineyards in St. Helena, CA Celebrates Release of First Vintage, 2006 Lappa's, Napa Valley Red Wine Release celebrated with Open House and BBQ at Heibel Ranch Vineyards, Pope Valley, CA on May 16, 2009 from Noon to 4:00pm. - April 30, 2009 - Marshall Lamm