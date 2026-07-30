Recent Headlines
Within Grape Vineyards
Baron Weather, Western Weather Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Asset-Level Station Data to Utility Platforms
Utilities can now see their own weather station data alongside radar, forecasts, and grid assets in one view. A new partnership between Western Weather Group and Baron Weather brings WWG's asset-level station observations directly into Baron Lynx and Baron's Esri ArcGIS weather layers, sharpening situational awareness for wildfire monitoring, PSPS decisions, and storm response. Available now to mutual clients of both companies. - July 30, 2026 - Western Weather Group
Rolling Hills Estate Winery Debuts First Public Wine Release in the Champlain Valley of New York
After years of quiet vineyard development and limited private releases, Rolling Hills Estate Winery is releasing its wines to the public for the first time, offering an early look at one of New York’s newest American Viticultural Areas. - May 13, 2026 - Rolling Hills Estate Winery
Western Weather Group and MetOcean Telematics Partner to Deliver Integrated Remote Weather Monitoring Solutions
WWG’s instrumentation expertise combined with MetOcean’s Iridium® satellite connectivity and support delivers global, reliable data connectivity. - November 14, 2025 - Western Weather Group
Opti-Harvest Highlights Urgent Challenges Facing U.S. Winegrowers and Climate-Smart Solutions to Protect Yields and Profitability
America’s wine industry is entering one of its most challenging periods in decades, with growers in California and Washington State facing shrinking demand, oversupply, and rising costs. Yet climate-smart technologies are providing new hope for efficiency, sustainability, and... - October 16, 2025 - Opt-Harvest
Botanist & Barrel, Orange County, NC’s First Winery, is Raising Funds Through a Kickstarter Campaign
Great news for folks of Orange County looking for local wine – Botanist & Barrel, an extension of Cedar Grove Blueberry Farm, a spot that has been attracting locals for three decades, has launched its Kickstarter campaign to complete funding and begin production. - October 25, 2016 - Botanist & Barrel
American Wine Journalist Inducted Into Prestigious Madeira Wine Brotherhood
Seattle-Based Wine Journalist Roy Hersh Honored with Induction Into Prestigious Madeira Wine Brotherhood - July 24, 2016 - For The Love Of Port
Garden State Wine Growers to Hold Jersey Fresh Wine Festival September 6th & 7th
Local winemakers eager to show that NJ wines are as fresh as it gets at 2-day wine tasting event at the Burlington County Fair Grounds in Columbus, NJ. - September 04, 2014 - Garden State Wine Growers Association
Egyfarm Extends Its Expertise in the Quality Fresh Produce Into Global Markets
After proving to be one of Europe’s favorite providers of premium quality fresh produce, Egyfarm now starts expanding further into global markets. Specializing in quality varieties of grapes and strawberries, Egyfarm extends its expertise in fresh produce into more foreign markets and helps mark Egypt a global hub of quality fresh fruits and vegetables. - April 18, 2012 - Egyfarm
Arizona Wine Growers Collaborate to Create Their First Event Located at the Farm at South Mountain
The Arizona Wine Growers Festival at The Farm Debuts with Wine Tasting, Walk-Though Exhibits, People's Choice Competition and Professional Tasting Awards - August 30, 2009 - Arizona Wine Growers Association
Proprietor Trent Ghiringhelli of Heibel Ranch Vineyards in St. Helena, CA Celebrates Release of First Vintage, 2006 Lappa's, Napa Valley Red Wine
Release celebrated with Open House and BBQ at Heibel Ranch Vineyards, Pope Valley, CA on May 16, 2009 from Noon to 4:00pm. - April 30, 2009 - Marshall Lamm
Sustainable from the Ground Up
Nord workers learning latest sustainable vineyard practices. - May 01, 2008 - Nord Vineyard Services