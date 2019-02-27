Recent Headlines
SmokinZZ's Beef Jerky Now Produces Super Fresh Beef Jerky for the USA
Smokinzz's Beef Jerky is now being sold on the U.S. mainland. Flavors are: Citrus Hickory-Spicy Hot-Cracked Black Pepper-Smoked Maple Hickory. Smokinzz's ships fresh and direct to customers daily. Consumers can now buy fresh beef jerky instead of buying 3 month to 5 month old beef jerky at the stores. Excellent Prices, Fantastic Flavor and Quality - No Artificial flavors or fillers. Smokinzz's features all Natural, USDA Choice Beef from the USA. - February 27, 2019 - Smokinzz's Beef Jerky
RENDEQ, Inc. Delivers Scrubber System to Merrick Pet Foods, Inc.
RENDEQ, Inc. announced today that the company has shipped the major components of a new scrubber system to Merrick Pet Foods, Inc. - January 22, 2013 - RENDEQ, Inc
A+ Safety Rating for RENDEQ, Inc.
RENDEQ, Inc. has received an A+ rating from the ISN. - September 03, 2012 - RENDEQ, Inc
RENDEQ, Inc. Acquires New Headquarters and Manufacturing Center
Mark DeWeese, VP of RENDEQ, Inc. announced today that the company has closed on a new headquarters and manufacturing location in Burlington, North Carolina. The new facility is in a much better location, and has nearly twice the manufacturing space as their current location. The increase in... - May 30, 2012 - RENDEQ, Inc