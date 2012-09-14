PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more. SmokinZZ's Beef Jerky Now Produces Super Fresh Beef Jerky for the USA Smokinzz's Beef Jerky is now being sold on the U.S. mainland. Flavors are: Citrus Hickory-Spicy Hot-Cracked Black Pepper-Smoked Maple Hickory. Smokinzz's ships fresh and direct to customers daily. Consumers can now buy fresh beef jerky instead of buying 3 month to 5 month old beef jerky at the stores. Excellent Prices, Fantastic Flavor and Quality - No Artificial flavors or fillers. Smokinzz's features all Natural, USDA Choice Beef from the USA. - February 27, 2019 - Smokinzz's Beef Jerky RENDEQ, Inc. Delivers Scrubber System to Merrick Pet Foods, Inc. RENDEQ, Inc. announced today that the company has shipped the major components of a new scrubber system to Merrick Pet Foods, Inc. - January 22, 2013 - RENDEQ, Inc A+ Safety Rating for RENDEQ, Inc. RENDEQ, Inc. has received an A+ rating from the ISN. - September 03, 2012 - RENDEQ, Inc RENDEQ, Inc. Acquires New Headquarters and Manufacturing Center Mark DeWeese, VP of RENDEQ, Inc. announced today that the company has closed on a new headquarters and manufacturing location in Burlington, North Carolina. The new facility is in a much better location, and has nearly twice the manufacturing space as their current location. The increase in manufacturing... - May 30, 2012 - RENDEQ, Inc