Recent Headlines
Within Berry Farming
Two Brothers Demonstrate a Profound Sense of Taste; Expand Miracle Fruit Farm Availability
Can their mission to create awareness about the benefits of Miracle Fruit reach those who need it most? - August 16, 2017 - Miracle Fruit Farm
Botanist & Barrel, Orange County, NC’s First Winery, is Raising Funds Through a Kickstarter Campaign
Great news for folks of Orange County looking for local wine – Botanist & Barrel, an extension of Cedar Grove Blueberry Farm, a spot that has been attracting locals for three decades, has launched its Kickstarter campaign to complete funding and begin production. - October 25, 2016 - Botanist & Barrel
3rd Annual Strawberry Fest at Warner Farm - It's Gonna be Sweet
Warner Farm announces their third annual Strawberry Fest. The event will take place on Old Amherst Road in Sunderland, Massachusetts on June 20, 2015 from 12 noon to 5:00 p.m. - June 05, 2015 - Warner Farm
Langwater Farm is Growing
The town of Easton, MA and the surrounding communities are about see even more local, certified organic produce from Langwater Farm as they announce the expansion of their business to include a section of property known as Wheaton Farm on Bay Road in Easton. As Langwater Farm enters their fifth... - April 17, 2014 - Langwater Farm
Egyfarm Extends Its Expertise in the Quality Fresh Produce Into Global Markets
After proving to be one of Europe’s favorite providers of premium quality fresh produce, Egyfarm now starts expanding further into global markets. Specializing in quality varieties of grapes and strawberries, Egyfarm extends its expertise in fresh produce into more foreign markets and helps mark Egypt a global hub of quality fresh fruits and vegetables. - April 18, 2012 - Egyfarm