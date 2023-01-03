Prominent Business Leader Mohammad Mahmoud of Cranberry Junction Ice Cream, a locally recognized ice cream shop comes to the aid of the NNJ Girl Scout Troop 6200. Troop 6200 needed a place to sell their cookies for the season and Mr. Mahmoud opened his location, his heart, and wallet to make the girl's dream come true to raise money to help with child hunger. Proceeds of their cookie sales along with Mr. Mahmoud’s matching donation will go towards the local Feeding America. - March 21, 2021 - Cranberry Junction Ice Cream