Recent Headlines
Locally Recognized Cranberry Junction Ice Cream Store Restores Hope to Caregivers with Its Philanthropic Efforts Through It's Cones for Caregivers Program
Cranberry Junction Ice Cream, under the leadership of Mohammad Mahmoud, in Hackensack, New Jersey, once again brings holiday delight to caregivers, essential workers and local providers through Cranberry Junction’s Cones for Caregivers Program with expansion set for this 2023 year. Mr. - January 03, 2023 - Cranberry Junction Ice Cream
Prominent Business Leader Mohammad Mahmoud of Cranberry Junction Ice Cream in Hackensack Teams Up with Local Girl Scout Troop 6200 to Fight Childhood Hunger in New Jersey
Prominent Business Leader Mohammad Mahmoud of Cranberry Junction Ice Cream, a locally recognized ice cream shop comes to the aid of the NNJ Girl Scout Troop 6200. Troop 6200 needed a place to sell their cookies for the season and Mr. Mahmoud opened his location, his heart, and wallet to make the girl's dream come true to raise money to help with child hunger. Proceeds of their cookie sales along with Mr. Mahmoud’s matching donation will go towards the local Feeding America. - March 21, 2021 - Cranberry Junction Ice Cream
Bundt Cake-A-Holic Grand Opening at New Location
Bundt Cake-A-Holic is a booming bakery business with repetitive delightful products served to satisfied customers over and over again with a new conveniently located store at 16940 Ella Boulevard Suite 109 Houston, Texas 77090. - October 18, 2017 - Bundt Cake-A-Holic
Every Dog That Brings a Human Gets a Free Doggy Yo
The 3rd Annual Dog Days of Summer Event Starts Monday, June 2nd, at Loreta's Frozen Yogurt in Greenville, North Carolina partnering with local Animal Rescue Groups offering Dogs for Adoption every Monday from 6-8PM while Raising Money for area Rescue Organizations. - May 28, 2014 - Loreta's Frozen Yogurt
Newly-Launched Dessert Firm, Sweet Karma, Tastes Success as a Finalist in the Quality Food Awards 2013
New UK Sweet Samosas Anglo-Asian dessert company, Sweet Karma, named as a finalist in prestigious national Quality Food Awards within a month of its launch. - September 26, 2013 - Sweet Karma
The Jewel in the Crown of Anglo-Indian Cuisine – A Sweet Karma Dessert Samosa
The Hampshire entrepreneur breathing new life into Asian sweets. - July 24, 2013 - Sweet Karma
Angela's Sweet Confections Expanding Into Farmers Markets in Southwest US
Angela’s Sweet Confections famous for their handcrafted, all natural caramels and “mountain high” apple pies is expanding into several Farmers Markets in the Western United States with the current anchor being the Superstition Farms - Farmers Market in Mesa, Arizona... - June 16, 2013 - Angela's Sweet Confections
Author of "The Baker’s Son" Receives Honorary Degree from UWI
Jamaica – Mr. Lowell Hawthorne – President & CEO of Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery & Grill and author of his newly published memoir “The Baker’s Son” was conferred with an honorary Doctor of Laws degree by the University of the West Indies, in the second of four... - November 16, 2012 - Golden Krust Bakery
Renaee Smith Joins BookDaily.com
As a featured author, the first chapters of Renaee Smith's books are now available to thousands of readers to sample – free of charge. Renaee Smith is currently promoting JAMAICA’S FORGOTTEN TREATS. Visit http://www.bookdaily.com/author/1475728/renaee-smith or www.renaeescakes.com - October 16, 2011 - Renaee's Cakes
Cool Frootz Whole Fruit Froozers to Revolutionize Fight for Childhood Nutrition
Cool Frootz™, LLC and its Froozer™ brand and patented technology are well positioned to enter the commercial and institutional food service markets with its healthy whole fruit and vegetable products that taste like soft serve ice cream yet are comprised exclusively of whole fruits and vegetables and are rated as fruit and vegetable equivalents. - July 29, 2011 - Cool Frootz, LLC
Whipt Cream Delivers Custom Cupcakes to the Philips & Company Radio Show at the CBS Radio Affiliate KYKY-FM St. Louis Y98FM
On Monday January 18, 2010 Whipt Cream delivers custom cupcakes to the Philips & Company Radio Show at the CBS radio affiliate KYKY-FM St. Louis Y98FM. - January 29, 2010 - Whipt Cream
Cold Stone Creamery of Longview, WA Spices Up the Holidays with Ice Cream Cakes and Pies
New flavor, Fudge Brownie Batter, brought to life in delicious ice cream treats for savvy holiday entertaining. - October 04, 2009 - Cold Stone Creamery of Longview
Miracle Muffins® Brings Low Glycemic, Diabetic Safe Muffins to the San Francisco Diabetes Expo 2008
Miracle Muffins®, creator of innovative low glycemic, high fiber tasty muffins is a sponsor at the American Diabetes Association - San Francisco Diabetes Expo 2008. The muffins are designed based on studies that have shown that increasing soluble and insoluble fiber can help manage many of today’s diseases including diabetes and high cholesterol. - February 01, 2008 - Miracle Muffins
Miracle Muffins Introduces an All Natural Line of Diabetic Friendly Muffin Mixes in 6 Flavors at World Wellness Weekend - San Jose 2006
Miracle Muffins today announced the introduction of a new line of all natural diabetic friendly muffin mixes. The new line of muffins is sweetened with xylitol. These muffin mixes come in six flavors which are Banana, Black Cherry, Blueberry, Chai Spice Black Tea, Cinnamon Green Tea and... - November 05, 2006 - Miracle Muffins
Kets Kaffe Adds Diabetic Friendly Miracle Muffins to their Menu
Kets Kaffe in Fremont Hub has begun offering Miracle Muffins with low glycemic ingredients to satisfy the taste and nutritional preferences of diabetics. These muffins are also suitable for people following the Weight Wathcers plan, South Beach Diet and Atkins. - February 17, 2006 - Miracle Muffins
Miracle Muffins Introduces Four New Flavors of Muffins at Portland Diabetes Expo 2006
Miracle Muffins today announced the introduction of four new flavors. The new flavors are Blueberry, Chai Spice Black Tea, Chocolate Black Cherry and Gingerbread. These flavors complement the three existing flavors of Banana, Black Cherry and Cinnamon Green Tea. These new products... - February 05, 2006 - Miracle Muffins