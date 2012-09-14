PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Bundt Cake-A-Holic Grand Opening at New Location Bundt Cake-A-Holic is a booming bakery business with repetitive delightful products served to satisfied customers over and over again with a new conveniently located store at 16940 Ella Boulevard Suite 109 Houston, Texas 77090. - October 18, 2017 - Bundt Cake-A-Holic

Every Dog That Brings a Human Gets a Free Doggy Yo The 3rd Annual Dog Days of Summer Event Starts Monday, June 2nd, at Loreta's Frozen Yogurt in Greenville, North Carolina partnering with local Animal Rescue Groups offering Dogs for Adoption every Monday from 6-8PM while Raising Money for area Rescue Organizations. - May 28, 2014 - Loreta's Frozen Yogurt

Newly-Launched Dessert Firm, Sweet Karma, Tastes Success as a Finalist in the Quality Food Awards 2013 New UK Sweet Samosas Anglo-Asian dessert company, Sweet Karma, named as a finalist in prestigious national Quality Food Awards within a month of its launch. - September 26, 2013 - Sweet Karma

The Jewel in the Crown of Anglo-Indian Cuisine – A Sweet Karma Dessert Samosa The Hampshire entrepreneur breathing new life into Asian sweets. - July 24, 2013 - Sweet Karma

Angela's Sweet Confections Expanding Into Farmers Markets in Southwest US Angela’s Sweet Confections famous for their handcrafted, all natural caramels and “mountain high” apple pies is expanding into several Farmers Markets in the Western United States with the current anchor being the Superstition Farms - Farmers Market in Mesa, Arizona (www.superstitionfarmtours.com/farmers_market.html). - June 16, 2013 - Angela's Sweet Confections

Author of "The Baker’s Son" Receives Honorary Degree from UWI Jamaica – Mr. Lowell Hawthorne – President & CEO of Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery & Grill and author of his newly published memoir “The Baker’s Son” was conferred with an honorary Doctor of Laws degree by the University of the West Indies, in the second of four commencement... - November 16, 2012 - Golden Krust Bakery

Renaee Smith Joins BookDaily.com As a featured author, the first chapters of Renaee Smith's books are now available to thousands of readers to sample – free of charge. Renaee Smith is currently promoting JAMAICA’S FORGOTTEN TREATS. Visit http://www.bookdaily.com/author/1475728/renaee-smith or www.renaeescakes.com - October 16, 2011 - Renaee's Cakes

Cool Frootz Whole Fruit Froozers to Revolutionize Fight for Childhood Nutrition Cool Frootz™, LLC and its Froozer™ brand and patented technology are well positioned to enter the commercial and institutional food service markets with its healthy whole fruit and vegetable products that taste like soft serve ice cream yet are comprised exclusively of whole fruits and vegetables and are rated as fruit and vegetable equivalents. - July 29, 2011 - Cool Frootz, LLC

Whipt Cream Delivers Custom Cupcakes to the Philips & Company Radio Show at the CBS Radio Affiliate KYKY-FM St. Louis Y98FM On Monday January 18, 2010 Whipt Cream delivers custom cupcakes to the Philips & Company Radio Show at the CBS radio affiliate KYKY-FM St. Louis Y98FM. - January 29, 2010 - Whipt Cream

Cold Stone Creamery of Longview, WA Spices Up the Holidays with Ice Cream Cakes and Pies New flavor, Fudge Brownie Batter, brought to life in delicious ice cream treats for savvy holiday entertaining. - October 04, 2009 - Cold Stone Creamery of Longview

Miracle Muffins® Brings Low Glycemic, Diabetic Safe Muffins to the San Francisco Diabetes Expo 2008 Miracle Muffins®, creator of innovative low glycemic, high fiber tasty muffins is a sponsor at the American Diabetes Association - San Francisco Diabetes Expo 2008. The muffins are designed based on studies that have shown that increasing soluble and insoluble fiber can help manage many of today’s diseases including diabetes and high cholesterol. - February 01, 2008 - Miracle Muffins

Miracle Muffins Introduces an All Natural Line of Diabetic Friendly Muffin Mixes in 6 Flavors at World Wellness Weekend - San Jose 2006 Miracle Muffins today announced the introduction of a new line of all natural diabetic friendly muffin mixes. The new line of muffins is sweetened with xylitol. These muffin mixes come in six flavors which are Banana, Black Cherry, Blueberry, Chai Spice Black Tea, Cinnamon Green Tea and Gingerbread. - November 05, 2006 - Miracle Muffins

Kets Kaffe Adds Diabetic Friendly Miracle Muffins to their Menu Kets Kaffe in Fremont Hub has begun offering Miracle Muffins with low glycemic ingredients to satisfy the taste and nutritional preferences of diabetics. These muffins are also suitable for people following the Weight Wathcers plan, South Beach Diet and Atkins. - February 17, 2006 - Miracle Muffins