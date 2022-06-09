Recent Headlines
Within Fiber, Yarn, & Thread Mills
MIR Creations Launching E-Platform for Traders in UK to Easily Outsource the Manufacturing of Bulk Custom Textile Products
Outsourcing custom-made products in bulk is not easy, but online B2B marketplaces have made this convenient. Mir Creations is a B2B trading brand for customized private label products. They specialize in trading in the UK as they have an easy & personalized shipping process to this region. - June 09, 2022 - Mir Creations
Neighborhood Fiber Co. (NFC) Gives, Gifts & Grants Change
Karida Collins founded the Neighborhood Fiber Co. (NFC) in 2006. Today, NFC is known throughout the globe for its vibrant hand-dyed yarns named for the colorful neighborhoods of Baltimore City. Now, Collins is leveraging her Art, Crafting and Fashion base into a social justice initiative, NFC Momentum Fund. The NFC Momentum Fund has raised over $100,000 and is providing much needed and well serving grants to the smallest community based organizations on the frontline of need, impact and change. - December 01, 2020 - Neighborhood Fiber Co.
INVISTA to Expand STAINMASTER® and STAINMASTER® PetProtect® Portfolio of Products Through Licensing
North American licensing agreements will extend the well-known flooring brand into home furnishings and home improvement categories. - August 03, 2019 - INVISTA
Sabrina and Versalume Announce Joint Development of Smart Garments
Today, Sabrina and Versalume, leaders in performance apparel and laser-fiber lighting respectively, announce the joint development of wearable smart garments. - December 11, 2018 - Versalume LLC
Thread Raises $3.5 Million to Transform Trash from the World’s Poorest Countries Into Dignified Jobs and Useful Stuff People Love
Thread has closed a Series A Round of $2.8M, led by Draper Triangle Ventures, to create responsible fabric made from plastic collected in low-income countries. The financing will help expand production capabilities, while growing data and content collection throughout Thread’s unprecedentedly... - June 19, 2015 - Thread
Ecotec® Yarns Receive Global Recycle Standard Label
Ecotec® yarns are the first in the US to qualify for Control Union's rigorous independent, third-party GRS certification. - July 15, 2010 - Ecotec