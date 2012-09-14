|
North American licensing agreements will extend the well-known flooring brand into home furnishings and home improvement categories. - August 03, 2019 - INVISTA
Today, Sabrina and Versalume, leaders in performance apparel and laser-fiber lighting respectively, announce the joint development of wearable smart garments. - December 11, 2018 - Versalume LLC
Thread has closed a Series A Round of $2.8M, led by Draper Triangle Ventures, to create responsible fabric made from plastic collected in low-income countries. The financing will help expand production capabilities, while growing data and content collection throughout Thread’s unprecedentedly clean,... - June 19, 2015 - Thread
Ecotec® yarns are the first in the US to qualify for Control Union's rigorous independent, third-party GRS certification. - July 15, 2010 - Ecotec
