PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

INVISTA to Expand STAINMASTER® and STAINMASTER® PetProtect® Portfolio of Products Through Licensing North American licensing agreements will extend the well-known flooring brand into home furnishings and home improvement categories. - August 03, 2019 - INVISTA

Sabrina and Versalume Announce Joint Development of Smart Garments Today, Sabrina and Versalume, leaders in performance apparel and laser-fiber lighting respectively, announce the joint development of wearable smart garments. - December 11, 2018 - Versalume LLC

Thread Raises $3.5 Million to Transform Trash from the World’s Poorest Countries Into Dignified Jobs and Useful Stuff People Love Thread has closed a Series A Round of $2.8M, led by Draper Triangle Ventures, to create responsible fabric made from plastic collected in low-income countries. The financing will help expand production capabilities, while growing data and content collection throughout Thread’s unprecedentedly clean,... - June 19, 2015 - Thread