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Within Knit Fabric Mills
Thread Raises $3.5 Million to Transform Trash from the World’s Poorest Countries Into Dignified Jobs and Useful Stuff People Love
Thread has closed a Series A Round of $2.8M, led by Draper Triangle Ventures, to create responsible fabric made from plastic collected in low-income countries. The financing will help expand production capabilities, while growing data and content collection throughout Thread’s unprecedentedly... - June 19, 2015 - Thread
Minnesota Knitting Mills Announces Promotion and New Board Member
Wade Kytola named Vice President and elected to Board of Directors. - April 27, 2014 - Minnesota Knitting Mills, Inc.
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