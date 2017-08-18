Helser Brothers Launches New Metro Drapery Hardware

Helser Brothers, a manufacturer of drapery hardware for the interior design trade, has recently launched its much-awaited Metro line of drapery hardware. - August 18, 2017 - Helser Brothers Inc.

Drape Kings Hires Business Development Manager

Meredith Greene will Lead Sales and Development Activities for New Washington, DC Metro Office. - July 14, 2010 - Drape Kings

Triad Expands It's Line to Ease Window Treatment Woes

The Inventor of the E-Z Curtain Rod Bracket Has Answered the Requests of It's Customers. - August 02, 2009 - Triad

This is Not Your Mother's Curtain Rod Bracket

Almost everyone who sees this innovation has the reaction of "it's so simple why didn't anyone think of it sooner?" - June 23, 2009 - Triad

Press Releases 1 - 4 of 4