PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site

Press Releases
Within Curtain & Drapery Mills

Press Releases

 Submit your press release via PR.com for Free

Receive press releases from companies in this category: By Email RSS Feeds:

PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Helser Brothers Launches New Metro Drapery Hardware
Helser Brothers, a manufacturer of drapery hardware for the interior design trade, has recently launched its much-awaited Metro line of drapery hardware. - August 18, 2017 - Helser Brothers Inc.
Drape Kings Hires Business Development Manager
Meredith Greene will Lead Sales and Development Activities for New Washington, DC Metro Office. - July 14, 2010 - Drape Kings
Triad Expands It's Line to Ease Window Treatment Woes
The Inventor of the E-Z Curtain Rod Bracket Has Answered the Requests of It's Customers. - August 02, 2009 - Triad
This is Not Your Mother's Curtain Rod Bracket
Almost everyone who sees this innovation has the reaction of "it's so simple why didn't anyone think of it sooner?" - June 23, 2009 - Triad
Press Releases 1 - 4 of 4 Page: 1
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help