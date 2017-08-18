Recent Headlines
Within Curtain & Drapery Mills
Helser Brothers Launches New Metro Drapery Hardware
Helser Brothers, a manufacturer of drapery hardware for the interior design trade, has recently launched its much-awaited Metro line of drapery hardware. - August 18, 2017 - Helser Brothers Inc.
Drape Kings Hires Business Development Manager
Meredith Greene will Lead Sales and Development Activities for New Washington, DC Metro Office. - July 14, 2010 - Drape Kings
Triad Expands It's Line to Ease Window Treatment Woes
The Inventor of the E-Z Curtain Rod Bracket Has Answered the Requests of It's Customers. - August 02, 2009 - Triad
This is Not Your Mother's Curtain Rod Bracket
Almost everyone who sees this innovation has the reaction of "it's so simple why didn't anyone think of it sooner?" - June 23, 2009 - Triad
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