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Mehdi Reishi Named 2016 CPG Editor’s Choice Award Winner by Informa’s SupplySide
Mehdi Reishi Named Winner for CPG Specialty Supplements for Innovation and Market Impact. - October 28, 2016 - Mehdi Reishi
Mehdi Reishi Named 2016 CPG Editor’s Choice Award Finalist by Informa’s SupplySide
Mehdi Reishi Named Among Top CPG Products for Innovation and Market Impact. Informa Exhibitions has named Mehdi Reishi’s Organic Reishi Product Line as one of its finalists for the 2016 SupplySide CPG Editor’s Choice Awards. Five 2015 consumer packaged goods (CPG) products were... - August 26, 2016 - Mehdi Reishi
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