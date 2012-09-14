PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more. Mehdi Reishi Named 2016 CPG Editor’s Choice Award Winner by Informa’s SupplySide Mehdi Reishi Named Winner for CPG Specialty Supplements for Innovation and Market Impact. - October 28, 2016 - Mehdi Reishi Mehdi Reishi Named 2016 CPG Editor’s Choice Award Finalist by Informa’s SupplySide Mehdi Reishi Named Among Top CPG Products for Innovation and Market Impact. Informa Exhibitions has named Mehdi Reishi’s Organic Reishi Product Line as one of its finalists for the 2016 SupplySide CPG Editor’s Choice Awards. Five 2015 consumer packaged goods (CPG) products were selected... - August 26, 2016 - Mehdi Reishi