Founder Stuart Byron Booker, has long admired the heritage of the American man and the wealth of timeless images they have contributed to fashion and style. “When asked what U.S.MALE means to me, I can’t help but say words like, Revolutionary, Innovator, and Pioneer.” In the spirit of our forefathers we have committed ourselves to revolutionizing men’s loungewear and grooming creating a lifestyle brand that resonate with the fashion forward man who's rugged, refined, sofisticated and fun. - July 21, 2005 - U.S.MALE Inc.