Recent Headlines
Within Men's & Boys' Cut & Sew Underwear & Nightwear Manufacturing
FlaxLin Eco Textiles Launches Sustainable Home Textiles and Sleepwear Made in Europe
FlaxLin Eco Textiles has launched their new website, offering a range of ethically produced linen products for the home and bedroom. All of their products are made from eco-friendly materials sourced from European growers using sustainable farming practices. The company is committed to transparency and ensuring fair wages and safe working conditions for workers. - May 12, 2023 - FLAXLIN SPÓŁKA Z OGRANICZONĄ ODPOWIEDZIALNOŚCIĄ
Troxers Kickstarter: Swim Trunks & Boxers in One
Troxers, a combination comfortable boxer short and quick drying swim trunk, today officially launched its crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. Troxers were born out of one sauna enthusiast’s recognition that there needed to be an easier way for folks like him to enjoy the spontaneous... - June 22, 2019 - Troxers
Los Angeles-Based Clothing Company “U.S.MALE” Really Delivers When It Comes To Men’s Fashion
Founder Stuart Byron Booker, has long admired the heritage of the American man and the wealth of timeless images they have contributed to fashion and style. “When asked what U.S.MALE means to me, I can’t help but say words like, Revolutionary, Innovator, and Pioneer.” In the spirit of our forefathers we have committed ourselves to revolutionizing men’s loungewear and grooming creating a lifestyle brand that resonate with the fashion forward man who's rugged, refined, sofisticated and fun. - July 21, 2005 - U.S.MALE Inc.