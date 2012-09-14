PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more. Troxers Kickstarter: Swim Trunks & Boxers in One Troxers, a combination comfortable boxer short and quick drying swim trunk, today officially launched its crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. Troxers were born out of one sauna enthusiast’s recognition that there needed to be an easier way for folks like him to enjoy the spontaneous adventures... - June 22, 2019 - Troxers Los Angeles-Based Clothing Company “U.S.MALE” Really Delivers When It Comes To Men’s Fashion Founder Stuart Byron Booker, has long admired the heritage of the American man and the wealth of timeless images they have contributed to fashion and style. “When asked what U.S.MALE means to me, I can’t help but say words like, Revolutionary, Innovator, and Pioneer.” In the spirit of our forefathers we have committed ourselves to revolutionizing men’s loungewear and grooming creating a lifestyle brand that resonate with the fashion forward man who's rugged, refined, sofisticated and fun. - July 21, 2005 - U.S.MALE Inc.