BeeSmart Wallet, the Classic Leather Wallet Incorporated with Smart Technology Lancashire Leather proudly announces the next great innovation in the smart wallet industry known as BeeSmart. Unlike any of its predecessors, BeeSmart is a unique smart wallet that provides an attractive and smart solution to the needs of every man. Luxury, quality and functionality combined with the best smart technology ensuring personal details held within a wallet are protected and your wallet is never lost. - August 11, 2017 - Lancashire Leather David T. Williams Launches New Designer Leather Front Pocket Wallet David T. Williams makes his design debut with a premium leather minimalist wallet on Kickstarter. - June 23, 2017 - David T. Williams New Swedish Front Pocket Wallet Brand Axess Announces Its Kickstarter Launch A new Swedish brand of RFID-blocking wallets specifically designed for your front pocket recently launched on Kickstarter. The designs are carefully proportioned to fit your everyday cash and cards in rich Italian vegetable tanned leather. "I used to say that Axess is a regular wallet cut in half,"... - April 06, 2015 - Axess Accessories Ltd Western Leather and Equipment Auction / Trade Show Moser Leather Company is announcing its first annual Trade Show and Auction, to be held at the French Lick Resort Even Center, in French Lick, Indiana on March 21st (Auction), and 22nd - 23rd (wholesale only) trade show. The Trade Show will feature leather and equipment suppliers, as well as USA finished goods from saddles to belts, and gift items, etc. See www.moserleatherco.com for more info on the show. - February 28, 2014 - Moser Leather Company eCowhides Rolls Out Big Overstock Sale on Genuine Cowhide Rugs eCowhides has announced the launch of a huge sale offering up to 60% off on its genuine, grade A cowhide rugs and pillows. - August 02, 2013 - eCowhides Professional Leather Cleaners and Restorers Announce the Launch of Their New Website Ian Hare of Staffordshire Leather Care is pleased to announce the official launch of his specialist leather care website which provides information for all to read. - December 07, 2012 - Staffordshire Leather Cleaning