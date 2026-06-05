Recent Headlines
Valye Builds an AI-Ready Research Layer for Public Company Data
As large language models become a primary way people search and understand financial information, Valye is organizing SEC-grounded public company research into a structured format built for both the public and AI systems. - June 05, 2026 - Valye
Valye Expands Free AI-Powered Public Company Research, Valye News Articles, and Authors Studio
Valye gives investors, market followers, and contributors access to free AI-assisted company reports, public-company articles, and an AI writing studio for creating market commentary. - May 11, 2026 - Valye
BuyLeatherOnline Strengthens Presence in the U.S. Market with Global Shipping Optimization and English-Speaking Support
Italian leather supplier BuyLeatherOnline announces its strategic expansion in the U.S., offering faster insured shipping, English-speaking customer service, and localized content tailored for American artisans and businesses. - April 23, 2025 - BuyLeatherOnline
Dutch Company Undercolor B.V. is Launching an Executive Grade of Leather with Remarkable Characteristics, an Innovation with Major Impact for the Fashion Industry
EXECUTIVE LEATHER characteristics confirm the innovation's status: real leather, machine washable, does not require maintenance, non-allergenic properties, does not wrinkle after washing, can be produced till 0,3 mm, option for high elasticity, matte or glossy, colors in any Pantone variety. This all seasons leather, does not require linen or another impeachment, safe for lingerie production, processed 100% with vegetable extracts and sustainably sourced raw skins from the meat industry. - August 10, 2021 - Undercolor B.V.
BeeSmart Wallet, the Classic Leather Wallet Incorporated with Smart Technology
Lancashire Leather proudly announces the next great innovation in the smart wallet industry known as BeeSmart. Unlike any of its predecessors, BeeSmart is a unique smart wallet that provides an attractive and smart solution to the needs of every man. Luxury, quality and functionality combined with the best smart technology ensuring personal details held within a wallet are protected and your wallet is never lost. - August 11, 2017 - Lancashire Leather
David T. Williams Launches New Designer Leather Front Pocket Wallet
David T. Williams makes his design debut with a premium leather minimalist wallet on Kickstarter. - June 23, 2017 - David T. Williams
New Swedish Front Pocket Wallet Brand Axess Announces Its Kickstarter Launch
A new Swedish brand of RFID-blocking wallets specifically designed for your front pocket recently launched on Kickstarter. The designs are carefully proportioned to fit your everyday cash and cards in rich Italian vegetable tanned leather. “I used to say that Axess is a regular wallet cut in... - April 06, 2015 - Axess Accessories Ltd
Western Leather and Equipment Auction / Trade Show
Moser Leather Company is announcing its first annual Trade Show and Auction, to be held at the French Lick Resort Even Center, in French Lick, Indiana on March 21st (Auction), and 22nd - 23rd (wholesale only) trade show. The Trade Show will feature leather and equipment suppliers, as well as USA finished goods from saddles to belts, and gift items, etc. See www.moserleatherco.com for more info on the show. - February 28, 2014 - Moser Leather Company
eCowhides Rolls Out Big Overstock Sale on Genuine Cowhide Rugs
eCowhides has announced the launch of a huge sale offering up to 60% off on its genuine, grade A cowhide rugs and pillows. - August 02, 2013 - eCowhides
Professional Leather Cleaners and Restorers Announce the Launch of Their New Website
Ian Hare of Staffordshire Leather Care is pleased to announce the official launch of his specialist leather care website which provides information for all to read. - December 07, 2012 - Staffordshire Leather Cleaning