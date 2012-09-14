PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Leather & Hide Tanning & Finishing
Gokova Leather Co. Gokova Leather Co. Izmir, Turkey
Gokova Leather Co. , a Sepiciler Group Company, is recognized as one the leaders of Turkish manufacturers in the leather garments and finished... 
Primco International Primco International Kanpur, India
We are manufacturer & exporter of leather, leather goods, Saddlery, equestrian & belts. We ensure to provide total customer satisfaction... 
Tirupati Metal Industries Tirupati Metal Industries KOLKATA, India
Manufacturer of leather fittings, gifts & novelty of lether etc 
