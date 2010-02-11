Recent Headlines
Within House Slipper Manufacturing
Scott Hawaii Brings Island Slippahs to the Mainland for 2010
Hawaiian flavor and classic styling combine with quality materials and unmatched comfort to make 2010's line on sandals "the year of the slipper." - February 11, 2010 - Scott Hawaii
Community Comes Together Through Farming and "Slippahs"
A Hawaiian footwear company’s donations provide barefoot elementary students an opportunity to participate in an educational farming program. - September 23, 2009 - Scott Hawaii
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