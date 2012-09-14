PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more. Small-Scale Farmers in Africa to Benefit from New Partnership Over 350,000 farmers and workers in Kenya are set to benefit from a new partnership signed today between Fairtrade Africa (FTA) and The African Organisation for Standardisation (ARSO). The farmers drawn from the coffee, tea and vegetable sectors will be able to fetch better prices from their produce,... - July 28, 2018 - Fairtrade Africa Fairtrade Rolls Out a 1.1 Million Euro Climate Adaptation Project for Coffee Farmers in Ethiopia Fairtrade Africa has rolled out Phase 3 of its Climate Academy Project in Ethiopia to increase coffee Small Producer Organisations resilience and adaptive capacity through training and subsequent application of insights, skills and techniques designed to better adapt to climate change. The Climate Academy... - July 25, 2018 - Fairtrade Africa New Website: www.brasilfarm.com: Brasilfarm is a Place Where Agribusiness Owners and Investors Can Meet Currently most land transactions are done using phone, fax and word of mouth. BrasilFarm can improve the speed and quality of how rural properties are being bought and sold. - July 26, 2012 - BrasilFarm