Recent Headlines
Within Cotton Farming
Small-Scale Farmers in Africa to Benefit from New Partnership
Over 350,000 farmers and workers in Kenya are set to benefit from a new partnership signed today between Fairtrade Africa (FTA) and The African Organisation for Standardisation (ARSO). The farmers drawn from the coffee, tea and vegetable sectors will be able to fetch better prices from their... - July 28, 2018 - Fairtrade Africa
Fairtrade Rolls Out a 1.1 Million Euro Climate Adaptation Project for Coffee Farmers in Ethiopia
Fairtrade Africa has rolled out Phase 3 of its Climate Academy Project in Ethiopia to increase coffee Small Producer Organisations resilience and adaptive capacity through training and subsequent application of insights, skills and techniques designed to better adapt to climate change. The Climate... - July 25, 2018 - Fairtrade Africa
New Website: www.brasilfarm.com: Brasilfarm is a Place Where Agribusiness Owners and Investors Can Meet
Currently most land transactions are done using phone, fax and word of mouth. BrasilFarm can improve the speed and quality of how rural properties are being bought and sold. - July 26, 2012 - BrasilFarm