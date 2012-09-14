PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Zeman Homes Expands and Upgrades Illinois RV Resort Northwoods RV Resort (formerly known as Paradise RV Resort), announced today that it is implementing a significant upgrade and expansion initiative in 2018. Enhancements include a new swimming pool and hot tub; a new bathhouse; 12 new sites for the construction of park model homes; conversion of the... - January 23, 2018 - Zeman Homes

Zeman Homes, Inc. Continues Expansion in Florida and RV Resort Market with Acquisition of Paradise Pointe Zeman Homes, one of the country’s largest privately owned operators of manufactured home communities, announced today its continued expansion in the RV resort market with the acquisition of Paradise Pointe RV Resort in Naples, FL. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Located amidst the... - December 21, 2017 - Zeman Homes

Zeman Homes, Inc. Celebrates 50 Years of Leadership in Residential Real Estate Market Zeman Homes today marked its 50th year of operation and its emergence over that period as one of the country's largest privately owned operators of manufactured home communities and RV resorts. Founded in 1967 by Bud and Dorothy Zeman, the company began as Zeman Realty, a residential real estate company... - November 04, 2017 - Zeman Homes

Olson Timber Buildings Make Owning a High Quality Stable Quick and Affordable Getting a high quality stable built and installed is a big budgetary commitment however, Olson Timber Buildings has introduced a new range of high quality, affordable starter stables that would usually come with a much higher price tag. - October 04, 2017 - Olson Timber Buildings Ltd

Tiffany Israel Wins Design Contest to Rebrand American Tiny House Association Tiffany Israel, a graphic designer, web developer, photographer, videographer, and tiny house enthusiast won first prize in a logo design contest to rebrand the American Tiny House Association (ATHA). The organization planned the initiative to establish a brand that better represents the country’s... - August 02, 2017 - American Tiny House Association

Zeman Homes, Inc. Expands Michigan Presence with Pine Crest Estates Acquisition Zeman Homes announced today that it has acquired Pine Crest Estates, a new 55+ manufactured home community located in Chesterfield, MI. Pine Crest Estates is the company’s eighth Michigan property. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Macomb County’s first seniors only manufactured... - June 08, 2017 - Zeman Homes

Buffalo Ridge to Host Open House Event on Saturday, April 29 Buffalo Ridge, Phoenix’s premier manufactured home community, announced today that it will host an Open House event from 10am to 2pm on Saturday, April 29th. The event is open to the public and will feature tours of new homes, food, giveaways, and more. Attendees can also receive free lot rent... - April 20, 2017 - Buffalo Ridge

Caribbean Park to Host Open House Event on Friday, March 24 Caribbean Park, an active 55+ retirement community located in Naples, FL, announced today that it will host an Open House event on Friday, March 24 from 10am to 2pm. During the event, attendees will tour various available new and pre-owned homes while also experiencing the countless on-site amenities... - March 18, 2017 - Zeman Homes

Kellner Innovations Debuts Backyard Work Studios Sebastian Kellner, founder and CEO of Backyard Escape Studios, announced that the firm has developed an affordable option for those working from home, free of the distractions that inhibit productivity. Freelancers, home business owners and telecommuters can enjoy a practical, custom designed space to... - January 28, 2017 - Kellner Innovations Inc

Zeman Homes Continues Its Expansion in RV Resort Market with Acquisitions in Florida and Illinois Zeman Homes, Inc., one of the country’s largest privately owned operators of manufactured home communities, today announced its continued expansion in the RV resort market with the acquisition of both Paradise Camping Resort in Grand Prairie, IL and Seasons in the Sun RV Resort in Mims, FL. A... - January 23, 2017 - Zeman Homes

American Tiny House Association Elects Board of Directors American Tiny House Association (ATHA) has elected its 2016-17 board of directors. President: Chris Galusha Galusha is a construction consultant and advocate for safe, affordable housing. Since 2010, he has focused on the tiny house industry and works to teach and mentor those interested in construction,... - December 14, 2016 - American Tiny House Association

Community Operating Solutions Retained by Lakewood Village as Property Management Partner Community Operating Solutions announced today that it has been retained by one of Punta Gorda, FL’s leading 55+ gated manufactured home communities, Lakewood Village, for its on-site management functions and office services. - October 02, 2016 - Zeman Homes

Zeman Homes Increases Its Michigan Presence with Acquisition of Glenmoor Village Zeman Homes, Inc., one of the country’s largest privately owned operators of manufactured home communities, announced today its acquisition of Glenmoor Village in Battle Creek, MI. The addition of this premier community to its roster brings Zeman’s total number of Michigan properties to seven. - September 10, 2016 - Zeman Homes

Zeman Homes Secures $170 Million in Financing from Berkadia for 15 of Its Manufactured Housing Communities Zeman Homes, one of the country’s largest privately owned operators of manufactured home communities, announced today that it has finalized a $170 million Fannie Mae credit facility through Berkadia Commercial Mortgage. The financing is secured by 15 of Zeman’s manufactured housing communities... - July 08, 2016 - Zeman Homes

Zeman Homes, Inc. Furthers Naples, FL Presence with Acquisition of 43 Acre Parcel of Land On the heels of its recent acquisition of the 55+ retirement community Caribbean Park, one of the country’s largest privately owned operators of manufactured home communities, Zeman Homes, Inc., announced today its continued expansion in Naples, FL area with the purchase of a 43 acre site zoned... - July 01, 2016 - Zeman Homes

Zeman Homes Continues Expansion Into Sunbelt with Acquisition of Caribbean Park Zeman Homes, a leading owner and operator of manufactured home communities, announced today the acquisition of Caribbean Park, an active 55+ retirement community located in Naples, FL. The addition of Caribbean Park to its portfolio is part of Zeman’s strategic expansion outside of the Midwest. - June 03, 2016 - Zeman Homes

Buffalo Ridge Adds Several New Models to Its Existing Portfolio of Manufactured Homes Buffalo Ridge, Phoenix’s premier manufactured home community, announced today that it will unveil several new home models during an Open House event on Saturday, April 9. Held from 11am to 2pm, the event is open to the public and will feature tours of new and existing home models, food, giveaways,... - April 01, 2016 - Zeman Homes

The Future of Prefabrication and Modular Construction Industry is Bright in the Middle East, Say Construction Experts The Middle East Prefabrication and Modular Construction Summit 2016 which was held on the 16 & 17 of February 2016 witnessed high profile stakeholders, architects, market leaders and industry experts from construction, property development, mining, power & energy and oil & gas sectors from... - March 04, 2016 - Speed House Group

Zeman Homes, Inc. Adds Presence in Michigan with Acquisition of 4 Properties Zeman Homes announced today that it has acquired four manufactured home communities -- Wagon Wheel, Wagon Wheel South, Carleton and Oak Haven -- located in the greater Detroit metro market. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. The 3-star institutional all age communities are comprised of a combined... - January 20, 2016 - Zeman Homes

Dodson Custom Homes Announces Purchase of New Land for Community Development Oklahoma City home builders prep plans for construction of new neighborhood. - January 29, 2014 - Dodson Custom Homes

Southern Modular Industries "SMI" Announces Its Expansion Into the Southwest and West Coast Regions Southern Modular Industries "SMI", a wholesale manufacturer of commercial factory built modular structures announced today the opening of its new manufacturing facility in Southern California. “Our new facility has over 62,000 square feet of manufacturing space combined with a skilled... - January 17, 2009 - Southern Modular Industries

Southern Modular Industries, LP "SMI" Gains Manufacturing License for Florida Southern Modular Industries, LP “SMI” continues to expand their coverage area. SMI recently gained approval from the State of Florida as a manufacturer of commercial and educational mobile/modular structures. This news came days after SMI celebrated the completion of their 150th building. - August 31, 2006 - Southern Modular Industries

Southern Modular Industries, LP "SMI" completes first order Southern Modular Industries, LP "SMI", completes first order. SMI was awarded an order for multiple portable classrooms to help in the rebuilding effort in Louisiana on January 12, 2006. SMI promptly worked with Resun Corporation to meet the end users requirement. COO J. Reid stated “It... - March 07, 2006 - Southern Modular Industries

Southern Modular Industries, LP "SMI" Gains Manufacturing Licenses for Texas, and Alabama. Southern Modular Industries, LP "SMI", has completed its plant certifications and is now fully approved and licensed as a manufacturer for the states of Texas, and Alabama. SMI launched the operation of their Texas facility in late November 2005, and was notified on February 24, 2006 of state... - March 04, 2006 - Southern Modular Industries

Southern Modular Industries, LP "SMI" Announces Production Start Up, and Additions to the SMI Team Southern Modular Industries, LP "SMI", a wholesale manufacturer of modular structures announced today that it has begun production in its’ Houston, Texas facility. Manufacturing started on schedule and SMI plans a controlled ramp up in its production in order to meet the needs of its... - January 18, 2006 - Southern Modular Industries