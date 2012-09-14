PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more. Moffitt Corproation Debuts Its New Natural Solutions Product Line Moffitt Corporation Announces the expansion of its product line to include the new Natural Solutions products. - July 14, 2016 - Moffitt Corporation Moffitt Corporation, Inc. Acquires Western Canwell Moffitt Corporation, of Jacksonville Beach, FL, today announced that it has finalized the purchase of Western Canwell of Denison, TX. This purchase adds the Canwell factory, product line, sales representatives and manufacturing expertise to Moffitt’s existing global industrial ventilation and natural solutions business. - April 21, 2016 - Moffitt Corporation Moffitt Corporation Welcomes Gabe Cansler, New West Region Sales Manager Moffitt Corproation welcomes Gabe Cansler as the new head of the Moffitt West Office. As the new West Region Sales Manager Gabe will work with existing customers and reach out to new contacts from his office in Denver, CO. - May 16, 2015 - Moffitt Corporation WHOA! FAT™ - Kitchen Waste Oil Disposal Box Available for the Holiday Season Island Shell LLC released today a new product designed to reduce occurrence of sewage backups and spills by helping reduce the point source of fats, oils and grease from residential kitchens. - November 25, 2009 - Island Shell LLC Navigator Eco-Logical as the Best Idea in the Field of the “Environment” in 2006 The Spanish magazine “Actualidad Económica”, a respected title in Spain’s financial sector, has chosen Navigator Eco-Logical as one of the best ideas of 2006. “Actualidad Económica” (AE) is the leading financial information weekly magazine in Spain, and also... - May 24, 2007 - Portucel Soporcel SA