Recent Headlines
Within Pulp Mills
Moffitt Corporation Adds Innovation to Ventilation with 3 New Products
Moffitt Corporation, Inc. (Moffitt) today announced that they are ready to launch three new products into the industrial and commercial marketplace. These products complement the Moffitt message of Natural Ventilation Solutions as they each promote a better work environment by reducing... - February 05, 2021 - Moffitt Corporation
Seaman Paper Appoints Ken Winterhalter as CEO
Seaman Paper Company today announced that Ken Winterhalter has been named CEO and appointed to the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Ken joins Seaman Paper with extensive global leadership experience in paper manufacturing, converting, and distribution operations. Most recently, Ken... - June 10, 2020 - Seaman Paper
Seaman Paper Introduces High-Touch Barrier Tissue, a Paper Based Solution to Minimize Direct Contact with Public Surfaces
Barrier Tissue Offers Simple Eco-Friendly Alternative to Protective Gloves - In response to heightened concern around viral transmission and COVID-19, Seaman Paper has introduced a new paper-based solution designed to help minimize direct hand contact with high-contact common surfaces. High-Touch Barrier Tissue is an FDA-compliant paper, packaged with either 500 or 1,000 “grab-and-go” sheets, which can serve as a barrier between hands and high-contact surfaces. - April 12, 2020 - Seaman Paper
Moffitt Corproation Debuts Its New Natural Solutions Product Line
Moffitt Corporation Announces the expansion of its product line to include the new Natural Solutions products. - July 14, 2016 - Moffitt Corporation
Moffitt Corporation, Inc. Acquires Western Canwell
Moffitt Corporation, of Jacksonville Beach, FL, today announced that it has finalized the purchase of Western Canwell of Denison, TX. This purchase adds the Canwell factory, product line, sales representatives and manufacturing expertise to Moffitt’s existing global industrial ventilation and natural solutions business. - April 21, 2016 - Moffitt Corporation
Moffitt Corporation Welcomes Gabe Cansler, New West Region Sales Manager
Moffitt Corproation welcomes Gabe Cansler as the new head of the Moffitt West Office. As the new West Region Sales Manager Gabe will work with existing customers and reach out to new contacts from his office in Denver, CO. - May 16, 2015 - Moffitt Corporation
WHOA! FAT™ - Kitchen Waste Oil Disposal Box Available for the Holiday Season
Island Shell LLC released today a new product designed to reduce occurrence of sewage backups and spills by helping reduce the point source of fats, oils and grease from residential kitchens. - November 25, 2009 - Island Shell LLC
Navigator Eco-Logical as the Best Idea in the Field of the “Environment” in 2006
The Spanish magazine “Actualidad Económica”, a respected title in Spain’s financial sector, has chosen Navigator Eco-Logical as one of the best ideas of 2006. “Actualidad Económica” (AE) is the leading financial information weekly magazine in Spain, and... - May 24, 2007 - Portucel Soporcel SA