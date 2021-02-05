Barrier Tissue Offers Simple Eco-Friendly Alternative to Protective Gloves - In response to heightened concern around viral transmission and COVID-19, Seaman Paper has introduced a new paper-based solution designed to help minimize direct hand contact with high-contact common surfaces. High-Touch Barrier Tissue is an FDA-compliant paper, packaged with either 500 or 1,000 “grab-and-go” sheets, which can serve as a barrier between hands and high-contact surfaces. - April 12, 2020 - Seaman Paper