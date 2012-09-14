PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Small-Scale Farmers in Africa to Benefit from New Partnership Over 350,000 farmers and workers in Kenya are set to benefit from a new partnership signed today between Fairtrade Africa (FTA) and The African Organisation for Standardisation (ARSO). The farmers drawn from the coffee, tea and vegetable sectors will be able to fetch better prices from their produce,... - July 28, 2018 - Fairtrade Africa

Fairtrade Rolls Out a 1.1 Million Euro Climate Adaptation Project for Coffee Farmers in Ethiopia Fairtrade Africa has rolled out Phase 3 of its Climate Academy Project in Ethiopia to increase coffee Small Producer Organisations resilience and adaptive capacity through training and subsequent application of insights, skills and techniques designed to better adapt to climate change. The Climate Academy... - July 25, 2018 - Fairtrade Africa

BUA Cement Wins "Cement Brand of the Year" Award BUA Cement, a leading cement manufacturer in Nigeria has been announced as the “Cement Brand of the Year 2015” at the 2015 Marketing World Awards in Lagos on Saturday, November 7, 2015 beating other major manufacturers including Lafarge and Dangote Cement to clinch the award. BUA Cement,... - December 14, 2015 - BUA Group

BUA Cement Set to Double Capacity at Its Obu Cement plant … Signs $600mln Contract with SINOMA CBMI of China BUA Cement, the Cement arm of Nigeria conglomerate, BUA Group, signed a USD600 million manufacturing supply contract with SINOMA CBMI of China to build a second line at its Obu Cement Factory in Nigeria. - September 08, 2015 - BUA Group