Recent Headlines
Within Sugarcane Farming
New Initiative to Accelerate Resilience and Sustainability in Tomorrow's Rum Brands
Launched on National Rum Day: empower, catalyze change and drive sustainable business practices in the Rum spirit category. - August 18, 2020 - The Rum Barrel
Small-Scale Farmers in Africa to Benefit from New Partnership
Over 350,000 farmers and workers in Kenya are set to benefit from a new partnership signed today between Fairtrade Africa (FTA) and The African Organisation for Standardisation (ARSO). The farmers drawn from the coffee, tea and vegetable sectors will be able to fetch better prices from their... - July 28, 2018 - Fairtrade Africa
Fairtrade Rolls Out a 1.1 Million Euro Climate Adaptation Project for Coffee Farmers in Ethiopia
Fairtrade Africa has rolled out Phase 3 of its Climate Academy Project in Ethiopia to increase coffee Small Producer Organisations resilience and adaptive capacity through training and subsequent application of insights, skills and techniques designed to better adapt to climate change. The Climate... - July 25, 2018 - Fairtrade Africa
BUA Cement Wins "Cement Brand of the Year" Award
BUA Cement, a leading cement manufacturer in Nigeria has been announced as the “Cement Brand of the Year 2015” at the 2015 Marketing World Awards in Lagos on Saturday, November 7, 2015 beating other major manufacturers including Lafarge and Dangote Cement to clinch the award. BUA... - December 14, 2015 - BUA Group
BUA Cement Set to Double Capacity at Its Obu Cement plant … Signs $600mln Contract with SINOMA CBMI of China
BUA Cement, the Cement arm of Nigeria conglomerate, BUA Group, signed a USD600 million manufacturing supply contract with SINOMA CBMI of China to build a second line at its Obu Cement Factory in Nigeria. - September 08, 2015 - BUA Group
New Website: www.brasilfarm.com: Brasilfarm is a Place Where Agribusiness Owners and Investors Can Meet
Currently most land transactions are done using phone, fax and word of mouth. BrasilFarm can improve the speed and quality of how rural properties are being bought and sold. - July 26, 2012 - BrasilFarm