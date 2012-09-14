PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

BPM Partners with Local Schools for Earth Day Clean Up Students from area schools will join together to recognize Earth Day by picking up trash, litter and garbage to make area communities cleaner. For the past eight years, BPM has donated garbage bags and gloves for area students. Schools and organizations which have volunteered to clean up surrounding... - June 19, 2019 - BPM Inc. A Specialty Paper Mill

Anne Robinson Joins Woodland Paper to Drive National Inkjet Markets Inkjet on paper industry expert signs on with growing Michigan paper merchant to open national markets. - March 06, 2019 - Woodland Paper

BPM Paper Recognized as Green Professional in Wisconsin Green Masters Program For the fourth year in a row, BPM Inc., northeast Wisconsin paper mill, has received recognition as a Green Professional in the Wisconsin Green Masters Program. The Green Masters Program recognizes and assesses Wisconsin businesses on their sustainability performance in a variety of sustainability categories. According... - May 04, 2018 - BPM Inc. A Specialty Paper Mill

American Eagle Paper Mills to Receive 2018 Pennsylvania Governor's Award for Environmental Excellence American Eagle Paper Mills will receive a 2018 Pennsylvania Governor's Award for Environmental Excellence for its Project Phoenix. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) chose 23 organizations from more than 60 applications. Applicants were evaluated for their degree of environmental protection, innovation, partnership efforts, economic impact, consideration of climate change and sustainability with results achieved. - April 20, 2018 - American Eagle Paper Mills

American Eagle Paper Mills® Achieves Safety Milestone; 365 Days with No Lost-Time Accidents American Eagle Paper Mills® celebrated a significant safety achievement on January 29, 2018, reaching 365 days (495,547 man-hours) without a lost-time accident. American Eagle Paper Mills leadership and employees have worked diligently to create a culture where safety always comes first. This is the longest period of time without a lost- time accident in the 14 year history of the organization. - February 11, 2018 - American Eagle Paper Mills

American Eagle Paper Mills® Introduces Eagle Digital Smooth™ 100 – 100% Recycled Paper Certified for HP Indigo digital presses American Eagle Paper Mills continues to expand its 100% recycled product line with the introduction of Eagle Digital Smooth™ 100 for HP Indigo digital presses. Eagle Digital Smooth 100 is engineered to deliver exceptional print performance on the HP Indigo digital press platform. Produced from... - February 01, 2018 - American Eagle Paper Mills

American Eagle Paper Mills Introduces Eagle Inkjet™ 100- High Speed Recycled Inkjet Paper American Eagle Paper Mills has announced an important addition to the Eagle family of recycled printing papers, Eagle Inkjet™ 100. Eagle Inkjet 100 is engineered to deliver exceptional print performance across multiple high speed inkjet platforms. Produced from 100% post-consumer recycled fiber,... - January 10, 2018 - American Eagle Paper Mills

American Eagle Paper Mills to Receive the 2017 Leadership in Sustainable Business Award from the Pennsylvania Resources Council American Eagle Paper Mills has been selected as the recipient of the 2017 Leadership in Sustainable Business Award by the Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC), the Commonwealth’s oldest grassroots environmental non-profit organization. American Eagle Paper Mills is being recognized for its production... - October 10, 2017 - American Eagle Paper Mills

American Eagle Paper Mills® to be Featured on Season 2 of National Geographic Kids Series Weird But True!, Airing October 7th on the FOX Network American Eagle Paper Mills® will be prominently featured on the National Geographic Kids TV series weird but true. The Season 2 episode, which will air on October 7th, takes a look at papermaking and the process of making recycled paper at the American Eagle Paper Mill in Tyrone PA. The stars of... - September 27, 2017 - American Eagle Paper Mills

American Eagle Paper Mills Joins EPA SmartWay Transport Partnership American Eagle Paper Mills, a leading recycled paper manufacturer located in Tyrone, PA, joins EPA SmartWay Transport Partnership, further strengthening the mills commitment to sustainable papermaking. - August 24, 2017 - American Eagle Paper Mills

MAC’s New Green Powder Coating System Customers might have noticed something different about MAC’s products. - June 20, 2012 - MAC Automation Concepts, Inc.