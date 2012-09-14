PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Press Releases
Within Sanitary Paper Product Manufacturing

Press Releases

RONCO Partners with Solaris Paper to Bring Smart Towel & Tissue to Canada
RONCO is pleased to announce that they are now a business partner of Solaris Paper in the Away-from-Home commercial market category for towel and tissue. Through this strategic partnership Smart Towel & Tissue™ will now be available in Canada. Mr. Len Bosgoed, Director of Sales & Marketing,... - February 12, 2014 - Solaris Paper (Canada)
Chinet
Tips for Hosting a Green Gathering from Chinet Brand Premium Disposable Tableware
America’s premium disposable tableware brand, Chinet ®, practices sustainable processes in production and the brand encourages consumers to take that same level of commitment to protecting the planet when planning gatherings of any size. Quick Tips for a Green Gathering Include: - Send invitations... - February 06, 2009 - Chinet
