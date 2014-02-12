Recent Headlines
RONCO Partners with Solaris Paper to Bring Smart Towel & Tissue to Canada
RONCO is pleased to announce that they are now a business partner of Solaris Paper in the Away-from-Home commercial market category for towel and tissue. Through this strategic partnership Smart Towel & Tissue™ will now be available in Canada. Mr. Len Bosgoed, Director of Sales &... - February 12, 2014 - Solaris Paper (Canada)
Tips for Hosting a Green Gathering from Chinet Brand Premium Disposable Tableware
America’s premium disposable tableware brand, Chinet ®, practices sustainable processes in production and the brand encourages consumers to take that same level of commitment to protecting the planet when planning gatherings of any size. Quick Tips for a Green Gathering Include: - Send... - February 06, 2009 - Chinet
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