New Website: www.brasilfarm.com: Brasilfarm is a Place Where Agribusiness Owners and Investors Can Meet Currently most land transactions are done using phone, fax and word of mouth. BrasilFarm can improve the speed and quality of how rural properties are being bought and sold. - July 26, 2012 - BrasilFarm