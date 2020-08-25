Recent Headlines
Searaven Glauben, LLC Announces Acquisition of Pelican Refinery, LLC
U.S.-owned Searaven Glauben, LLC. (SGLLC) and Pelican Refinery, LLC. (PRLLC) announce the signing of an agreement for SGLLC to acquire all PRLLC assets, subject to final due-diligence report approval and other conditions. The agreement includes an 18,000-bpd asphalt (Bitumen) refinery located in... - August 25, 2020 - Searaven Glauben
Searaven Glauben Announces Revised Bitumen Contract Worth $3.36B
Energy company Searaven Glauben, LLC signs revised $3.36 billion (USD) Bitumen contract with a major shipping port in China, extending its original agreement from 5 to 10 years. - May 18, 2020 - Searaven Glauben
GarageFloorCoating.com Announces Revolutionary “Clean” Mica and Its New Bagari Stone Effects Coating System
GarageFloorCoating.com (www.garagefloorcoating.com) is announcing its exclusive and proprietary “clean” mica and its new epoxy coating system called Bagari Stone Effects. Mica is a shimmering silicate mineral found as minute crystals in granite and other rocks. It is available in... - November 07, 2018 - GarageFloorCoating.com
Sika Sarnafil's Stanley Graveline Receives ASTM William C. Cullen Award
Sika Sarnafil, the worldwide market leader in thermoplastic roofing and waterproofing membranes, is pleased to announce that Stanley Graveline, Vice President, Technical Services, has received the William C. Cullen Award from ASTM International in recognition of his long-time outstanding... - August 10, 2011 - Sika Sarnafil
Metal Roofs: Award Winning Roofing Contractor
Angie’s Super Service Award is earned by companies that achieve and maintain a superior service record on Angie's List. Only 5% of companies listed on Angie’s list meet the eligibility requirements. Maximus Metal Roofing not only met the eligibility requirements, but also won the 2010 Super Service Award. - February 22, 2011 - Maximus Metal Roofing
Roofing Materials Manufacturer, Trimline Building Products Announces Trimline Tri-Vent Rolled Vent
Roofing materials leader, Trimline Building Products provides a solution for exhaust and intake challenges with their new roofing product, Trimline Tri-Vent Rolled Vent. - June 09, 2009 - Trimline Building Products
National Coatings Corporation Gets an A+
National Coatings wins the highly competitive LAUSD bid for cool roofing. Building on experience and knowledge from supplying Clark County School District (CCSD) in Las Vegas, NV, National celebrates the big win in the City of Angels. - July 22, 2006 - National Coatings Corporation
White Armor™ Roofing Granule Introduced by National Coatings Corporation Contributes to Saving Energy
The 1st roofing granule listed with the Cool Roof Rating Council for use in roof coatings which passes the stringent CA Title 24 requirements for reflectivity and emissivity as part of the state efforts to save energy is now available for immediate delivery. - June 07, 2006 - National Coatings Corporation