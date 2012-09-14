PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site

Press Releases

 Submit your press release via PR.com for Free

Receive press releases from companies in this category: By Email RSS Feeds:

PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

GarageFloorCoating.com
GarageFloorCoating.com Announces Revolutionary “Clean” Mica and Its New Bagari Stone Effects Coating System
GarageFloorCoating.com (www.garagefloorcoating.com) is announcing its exclusive and proprietary “clean” mica and its new epoxy coating system called Bagari Stone Effects. Mica is a shimmering silicate mineral found as minute crystals in granite and other rocks. It is available in several... - November 07, 2018 - GarageFloorCoating.com
Sika Sarnafil's Stanley Graveline Receives ASTM William C. Cullen Award
Sika Sarnafil, the worldwide market leader in thermoplastic roofing and waterproofing membranes, is pleased to announce that Stanley Graveline, Vice President, Technical Services, has received the William C. Cullen Award from ASTM International in recognition of his long-time outstanding contributions... - August 10, 2011 - Sika Sarnafil
Metal Roofs: Award Winning Roofing Contractor
Angie’s Super Service Award is earned by companies that achieve and maintain a superior service record on Angie's List. Only 5% of companies listed on Angie’s list meet the eligibility requirements. Maximus Metal Roofing not only met the eligibility requirements, but also won the 2010 Super Service Award. - February 22, 2011 - Maximus Metal Roofing
Roofing Materials Manufacturer, Trimline Building Products Announces Trimline Tri-Vent Rolled Vent
Roofing materials leader, Trimline Building Products provides a solution for exhaust and intake challenges with their new roofing product, Trimline Tri-Vent Rolled Vent. - June 09, 2009 - Trimline Building Products
National Coatings Corporation Gets an A+
National Coatings wins the highly competitive LAUSD bid for cool roofing. Building on experience and knowledge from supplying Clark County School District (CCSD) in Las Vegas, NV, National celebrates the big win in the City of Angels. - July 22, 2006 - National Coatings Corporation
White Armor™ Roofing Granule Introduced by National Coatings Corporation Contributes to Saving Energy
The 1st roofing granule listed with the Cool Roof Rating Council for use in roof coatings which passes the stringent CA Title 24 requirements for reflectivity and emissivity as part of the state efforts to save energy is now available for immediate delivery. - June 07, 2006 - National Coatings Corporation
Press Releases 1 - 6 of 6 Page: 1
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help