GarageFloorCoating.com Announces Revolutionary “Clean” Mica and Its New Bagari Stone Effects Coating System GarageFloorCoating.com (www.garagefloorcoating.com) is announcing its exclusive and proprietary “clean” mica and its new epoxy coating system called Bagari Stone Effects. Mica is a shimmering silicate mineral found as minute crystals in granite and other rocks. It is available in several... - November 07, 2018 - GarageFloorCoating.com

Sika Sarnafil's Stanley Graveline Receives ASTM William C. Cullen Award Sika Sarnafil, the worldwide market leader in thermoplastic roofing and waterproofing membranes, is pleased to announce that Stanley Graveline, Vice President, Technical Services, has received the William C. Cullen Award from ASTM International in recognition of his long-time outstanding contributions... - August 10, 2011 - Sika Sarnafil

Metal Roofs: Award Winning Roofing Contractor Angie’s Super Service Award is earned by companies that achieve and maintain a superior service record on Angie's List. Only 5% of companies listed on Angie’s list meet the eligibility requirements. Maximus Metal Roofing not only met the eligibility requirements, but also won the 2010 Super Service Award. - February 22, 2011 - Maximus Metal Roofing

Roofing Materials Manufacturer, Trimline Building Products Announces Trimline Tri-Vent Rolled Vent Roofing materials leader, Trimline Building Products provides a solution for exhaust and intake challenges with their new roofing product, Trimline Tri-Vent Rolled Vent. - June 09, 2009 - Trimline Building Products

National Coatings Corporation Gets an A+ National Coatings wins the highly competitive LAUSD bid for cool roofing. Building on experience and knowledge from supplying Clark County School District (CCSD) in Las Vegas, NV, National celebrates the big win in the City of Angels. - July 22, 2006 - National Coatings Corporation