Interflon USA Introduces Interflon Food Lube with MicPol™ Technology
Interflon USA manufactures and sells Food Lube, a high-quality food-grade lubricant for use in the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and animal feed industries. - October 07, 2018 - Interflon USA
Gas to Health Initiative
The Gas to Health Initiative Announces the Launch of Its New Website
The Nigerian health charity Gas to Health Initiative officially announces the launch of its updated website. - March 08, 2016 - Gas to Health Initiative
Fluitec’s Jo Ameye Receives the ASTM Award of Merit
Highest Award given by ASTM, Jo Ameye becomes ASTM Fellow. - December 22, 2015 - Fluitec
Fluitec Strengthens Its Global Sales Force
Fluitec International Appoints Two New Regional Sales Managers and Inside Sales Representative. - November 14, 2015 - Fluitec
Chem-Ecol Helping Companies Consolidate Expenditure by 50% with New Oil Recycling Solutions
Buffalo, NY based oil recovery specialists Chem-Ecol are helping clientele across North America to reduce their annual expenditure by as much as 50% by helping them to purify oil that has become contaminated during industrial processing therefore allowing it to be re-used by the company. This solution... - May 18, 2012 - Chem-Ecol
Chem-Ecol Helping Companies Reduce Oil Recovery Costs with New On-Site Solution
Buffalo, NY based oil purification specialists Chem-Ecol have announced the introduction of a new on-site oil recovery solution that is set to revolutionize the oil purification field. Now, companies will no longer have to send oil away to be recycled for reuse, helping them to consolidate costs in terms... - May 18, 2012 - Chem-Ecol
Chem-Ecol’s Oil Reclaiming Systems Restoring ISO Cleanliness Levels
Leading oil purification specialists, Chem-Ecol, have announced they are having great success with their latest cutting edge mobile oil purification system which is helping organizations restore oil to ISO quality cleanliness levels. This level of oil restoration ensures that in-house productivity targets... - May 18, 2012 - Chem-Ecol
Independent Dynamometer Testing Shows Dynacycle Oil Out Performs Screamin Eagle Syn3
The Immediate Increase in Horsepower Shows Dynacycle Oil Provides Superior Engine Protection Compared to the Competition. - April 07, 2011 - Dynacycle Oil
Testing Confirms the Performance of Dynacycle Oil Exceeds That of Harley-Davidson's Syn3 Motor Oil
Dynacycle Oils Superior Protection Shows an Immediate Gain in Horsepower and Torque Due to a Reduction in Friction. - November 17, 2010 - Dynacycle Oil
Motorcycle Speed Record Set Using Dynacycle Oil at the 2010 Bonneville World Finals
Dynacycle Oil Enables Increased Horsepower and Lower Engine Temperatures Even in the Most Harsh Conditions - October 21, 2010 - Dynacycle Oil
Testing Shows Dynacycle Oil Provides Better Engine Protection Than Amsoil MCV
Dynacycle Oils Superior Engine Protection Reduces Engine Friction Thus Increasing Horsepower and Torque. - September 20, 2010 - Dynacycle Oil
NRHS V-Twin Performance Sets Land Records at BUB Motorcycle Speed Trials Using Dynacycle Oil
Dynacycle Oil Lowers Engine Temperature and Increases Horsepower Under Grueling Conditions at Bonneville Salt Flats. - September 14, 2010 - Dynacycle Oil
Birmingham Fuel Oils Opens New Depot in the Heart of the West Midlands, UK
Fuel oil distributor Birmingham Fuel Oils (B.F.O) has recently opened its new depot in the heart of Birmingham, West Midlands. With its new location, positioned closely to the famous M6 motorway and road network Spaghetti Junction, Birmingham Fuel Oils aims to be the main fuel oil and lubricant supplier... - September 02, 2010 - Birmingham Fuel Oils
Independent Dynamometer Test Shows Dynacycle Oil Performs Better Than Amsoil
Dynacycle Oil Users See an Immediate Increase in Horsepower and Performance - August 20, 2010 - Dynacycle Oil
Independent Test Shows Dynacycle Oil Out Performs Amsoil MCV
Dynacycle Oil Reduces Engine Friction and Increases Horsepower and Torque in 4-Stroke Engines Even More Than it’s Competition. - August 07, 2010 - Dynacycle Oil
Independent Testing Shows Dynacycle Oil Out Performs Harley-Davidson Screamin Eagle Syn3 Motor Oil
Dynacycle Oil Reduces Engine Friction and Increases Horsepower and Torque in Air and Water Cooled 4-Stroke Engines Better than the Competition. - July 19, 2010 - Dynacycle Oil
SWEPCO Announces Growth in Denver
Premium waterproofing coatings manufacturer Southwestern Petroleum honors Cheyenne's Duane Streit, welcomes Keith Igoe. - April 29, 2010 - Southwestern Petroleum Corporation
Nitro Lube, Inc. Announces Invitation to Bonneville Flats “Speed Week”
Nitro Lube, Inc. (Pink Sheets: NLUB), today announced that Nitro Lube has been invited by of the Canadian Golden Hawk project to attend Bonneville Flats Speed Week, August 11th through the 17th ’07. Nitro Lube, Inc. is providing engine lubricants for the Golden Hawk attempting to break the “diesel... - June 13, 2007 - Nitro Lube, Inc.
