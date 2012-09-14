PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Pajarito Powder Announces Advanced Engineered Electrolyzer Catalysts (EEC) Pajarito Powder, LLC, a ventured-backed company located in Albuquerque, NM, USA announced the release a new product line of Engineered Electrolyzer Catalysts, or EEC, that dramatically improves performance and energy efficiency in PEM, Alkaline and AEM electrolyzer applications. - April 28, 2018 - Pajarito Powder, LLC

Professor Dr. Hubert Gasteiger Joins Pajarito Powder Technical Advisory Board Professor Dr. Hubert Gasteiger has joined the Technical Advisory Board of US-based Pajarito Powder, a leading supplier of novel Precious-Metal-Free (PMF) catalysts and Engineered Catalyst Support (ECS) materials for the automotive fuel cell and electrolyzer industry. Dr. Gasteiger is among the foremost contributors to the field of electrocatalysis in the world and is considered an expert in electrocatalyst development, as well as fuel cell and battery chemistry. - October 25, 2017 - Pajarito Powder, LLC

Black Bear Strengthens Team with Experienced Carbon Black Sales Executives Black Bear today announced that Ad van Oorschot en Serge Klunder have joined the Black Bear team to service their customers in the growing market for high quality, green carbon blacks. Ad van Oorschot joins Black Bear with 30+ years’ experience in the coating and ink industry. Previous roles include... - September 17, 2016 - Black Bear Carbon

NSTI Nano Tech Boston 2011 – FutureCarbon Goes US FutureCarbon, the leading provider of super-composites based on carbon nanomaterials, is making a first-time appearance at this year's NSTI nano tech show in Boston from June 14 through 15. FutureCarbon is thus actively continuing its course of expansion. Visitors can find FutureCarbon at booth 1407. FutureCarbon... - June 09, 2011 - FutureCarbon GmbH

FutureCarbon with Electrically Heated Coating for Temperatures Up to 500°C at Nano Tech 2011 Show FutureCarbon has developed a new variant of its Carbo e-Therm electrically heated coating - Carbo e-Therm UHT can be heated by low voltage to temperatures as high as 500°C. The company is presenting it for the first time to the international public at this year's nano tech show in Tokyo, Japan from... - February 11, 2011 - FutureCarbon GmbH

FutureCarbon Shows Materials of the Future at JEC Asia FutureCarbon, the leading producer of carbon super-composites based in Germany, is making an appearance at this year's JEC Asia show from October 12 through 14 in Singapore. FutureCarbon intends to demonstrate an increasing focus on SEA markets. - October 07, 2010 - FutureCarbon GmbH

FutureCarbon at Composites Europe 2010 – Look Into High-Tech Super-Composites Live At this year's Composites Europe show from September 14 through 16 in Essen FutureCarbon GmbH, the leading producer of super-composite materials, is presenting its latest solutions for heating systems in hall 10-11 on booth G36. - September 09, 2010 - FutureCarbon GmbH

Superior Innovations in Composites: FutureCarbon on Show at Hanover 2010 At this year's Hanover Fair, FutureCarbon, a leading name in carbon supercomposites, is presenting its innovative products based on carbon nanomaterials. Included are Carbo e-Therm, an electrically heated coating, and CarboGran, a simply dispersed granulate. - April 15, 2010 - FutureCarbon GmbH

FutureCarbon Expands Distribution with New Sales Partner in Germany and Austria Chemicals trader CSC Jäklechemie is the new sales partner of FutureCarbon, the leading supplier of extra-high-grade semi-manufactured products of carbon nanomaterials for further industrial processing. CSC Jäklechemie will in future strengthen FutureCarbon's market presence in Germany and Austria. - April 08, 2010 - FutureCarbon GmbH

FutureCarbon Showing for the First Time at JEC Composites 2010 in Paris A heated coating as easily applied to a whole variety of surfaces of any geometry as standard acrylic paint. And a granulate of carbon nanotubes that disperses as simply in fluids as soluble coffee powder in hot water. These are among the innovative products that FutureCarbon is exhibiting at JEC Composites 2010 in Paris from April 13 through 15. - April 08, 2010 - FutureCarbon GmbH

FutureCarbon Achieves Breakthrough in Development of Simply Soluble CNT Granulates FutureCarbon has successfully completed development of a non-dusting carbon nanotube granulate that disperses by simple stirring. In its reaction and handling the granulate is comparable to soluble coffee. This development marks a breakthrough in the industrial use of carbon nanomaterials. FutureCarbon is marketing the product as CarboGran. - February 14, 2010 - FutureCarbon GmbH