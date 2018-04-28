Professor Dr. Hubert Gasteiger has joined the Technical Advisory Board of US-based Pajarito Powder, a leading supplier of novel Precious-Metal-Free (PMF) catalysts and Engineered Catalyst Support (ECS) materials for the automotive fuel cell and electrolyzer industry. Dr. Gasteiger is among the foremost contributors to the field of electrocatalysis in the world and is considered an expert in electrocatalyst development, as well as fuel cell and battery chemistry. - October 25, 2017 - Pajarito Powder, LLC