Slow Down and Feel the Porcelain
Pottery Northwest Presents "welcome, more than a feeling" - new work by SKaye; Reception: Friday, August 7, from 6 to 8 p.m.; Exhibition: August 7 through August 28. - July 07, 2015 - Pottery Northwest
Eliza Weber Says "Good Morning" with Farewell Exhibibition
Pottery Northwest Presents "good morning" by Eliza Weber; Reception: Friday, July 10, from 6 to 8 p.m.; Exhibition: July 7 through July 31. - July 03, 2015 - Pottery Northwest
BERNARDAUD Salutes James Beard Foundation 25th Anniversary "Best of the Best" with Signing Reception Featuring Chef Daniel Boulud
BERNARDAUD Proudly Salutes The James Beard Foundation on Its 25th Anniversary and the Release of “The Best of the Best” - A Celebration of Its Award-Winning Chefs and America's Culinary Heritage. - April 05, 2012 - BERNARDAUD
Caroma’s Donation to Help Foster Children: Supporting Abused Children at Olive Crest While Protecting the Environment
Caroma, the leader in dual flush toilets and stylish bathroom sinks, is pleased to donate sinks and high efficiency toilets to Olive Crest, one of the West Coast’s premier children’s charities. The 35 year old charity promotes the safety and wellness of children and families through innovative... - July 24, 2008 - Caroma
