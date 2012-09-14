PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more. Slow Down and Feel the Porcelain Pottery Northwest Presents "welcome, more than a feeling" - new work by SKaye; Reception: Friday, August 7, from 6 to 8 p.m.; Exhibition: August 7 through August 28. - July 07, 2015 - Pottery Northwest Eliza Weber Says "Good Morning" with Farewell Exhibibition Pottery Northwest Presents "good morning" by Eliza Weber; Reception: Friday, July 10, from 6 to 8 p.m.; Exhibition: July 7 through July 31. - July 03, 2015 - Pottery Northwest BERNARDAUD Salutes James Beard Foundation 25th Anniversary "Best of the Best" with Signing Reception Featuring Chef Daniel Boulud BERNARDAUD Proudly Salutes The James Beard Foundation on Its 25th Anniversary and the Release of “The Best of the Best” - A Celebration of Its Award-Winning Chefs and America's Culinary Heritage. - April 05, 2012 - BERNARDAUD Caroma’s Donation to Help Foster Children: Supporting Abused Children at Olive Crest While Protecting the Environment Caroma, the leader in dual flush toilets and stylish bathroom sinks, is pleased to donate sinks and high efficiency toilets to Olive Crest, one of the West Coast’s premier children’s charities. The 35 year old charity promotes the safety and wellness of children and families through innovative... - July 24, 2008 - Caroma