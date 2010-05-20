Recent Headlines
Les 10 Visages de Mister X
The New Temporary Story by Novoceram at Designer's Days 2010. - May 20, 2010 - Novoceram
Novoceram Presents Outdoor
Novoceram Outdoor is the latest innovation of the Maison Novoceram: a practical, innovative and flexible project for exterior floor. Frost resistant stoneware tiles assembled on special polypropylene supports, which can be laid without glue or joints. For the first time, you can lay a floor with a floating assembly without foregoing the advantages of ceramics. - March 25, 2010 - Novoceram
Novoceram, French Leading Brand for Charme Ceramics, Presents Its World at Cersaie 2009
Novoceram, French leading brand for Charme ceramics, starts at Cersaie 2009 a new chapter for its creativity, showing the new stand EcoVintage, a magic woods made of eco-sustainable ceramics and vintage fabrics. - November 05, 2009 - Novoceram
Press Releases 1 - 3 of 3