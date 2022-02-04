Recent Headlines
MTech Systems, a Munters Company, Secures Important SaaS Contract with One of the World’s Largest Food Producers
MTech Systems, a Munters company within business area FoodTech, has signed a contract to fully deliver it’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution to one of the world’s largest food producers. This is a recognition of FoodTech’s strategy with a clear direction to connect the entire... - February 04, 2022 - M-Tech Systems USA, LLC.
Beck & Bulow Expansion to Kodiak Island
Beck & Bulow offers pasture raised buffalo, beef, elk, wild boar, lamb, heritage pork, poultry, wild caught seafood and more. Come check out their butcher shop in Santa Fe, New Mexico or place an order for nationwide delivery. - October 15, 2021 - Beck & Bulow
SAHS Lifesciences Launches New Range of Poultry Feed
A premier poultry products manufacturer, SAHS Lifesciences Pvt Ltd introduces its new poultry feed range for different age of chickens raised for different purposes. - June 19, 2016 - SAHS Lifesciences Pvt Ltd
Smart Agriculture Analytics Hires Brazil Vice President of Business Development
Smart Agriculture Analytics, a sales accelerating service for agricultural technology suppliers focused on the China market, today announced the appointment of Dr. Avram Slovic as vice president of business development in Brazil. Slovic brings more than a decade of experience in the biotechnology... - May 16, 2015 - Smart Agriculture Analytics
Camelina Approved for Broiler Chicken Meal in Canada
Smart Earth Seeds is pleased to announce that Camelina meal has been approved for the first time in Canada for use in broiler chicken feed. Smart Earth Seeds is the leading global Camelina enterprise and has been working to develop Camelina as a valuable new oilseed rotation crop in Western... - January 14, 2015 - Smart Earth Seeds