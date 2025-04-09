Recent Headlines
Africa-USA Business Council Hails Progress on Landmark U.S.-DRC Mineral Partnership
The Africa-USA Business Council praised the recent visit of U.S. Senior Advisor Massad Boulos to the Democratic Republic of Congo as a major step in advancing a landmark mineral and security partnership. Initiated by the Council, the collaboration aims to strengthen U.S. supply chains while promoting economic growth and opportunity for the Congolese people. - April 09, 2025 - Africa USA Business Council
Catamount Consulting to Host MSHA Alternative Case Resolution Workshop August 21-23, 2012
The Alternative Case Resolution workshop provides mine operators and their representatives the skills necessary to participate in the ACRI process without outside legal representation. - July 18, 2012 - Catamount Consulting, LLC
Catamount Consulting to Hold Safety Training Conference
Two-day Spring Thaw Safety Training Conference will serve professionals in the mining, safety and construction industries. - December 09, 2011 - Catamount Consulting, LLC
STE Oil Emerges as Top Leader in White Mineral Oil Industry
Once again, STE Oil Company Inc. has proven its mettle as a leader in the white mineral oil industry with its top quality mineral oil products and wide range of quantity options. Clients from different industries and businesses have cited the company's top quality products as the primary factor... - November 24, 2011 - STE Oil
Spring Thaw Safety Training Conference to be Held at Turning Stone Resort, NY - March 23-24, 2011
Catamount Consulting, LLC is excited to carry on the same great tradition that MSHA started with a 2-day Spring Thaw Safety Training Conference in Central New York. - February 24, 2011 - Catamount Consulting, LLC
Catamount Consulting to Host MSHA Alternative Case Resolution Workshop April 5-7, 2011
Leading Industry Experts Advise Mining Companies on Alternative Case Resolution in this two and a half day seminar in Atlanta, GA. The Alternative Case Resolution workshop provides mine operators and their representatives the skills necessary to participate in the ACRI process without outside legal representation. Understand MSHA Litigation, receive critical information on organizing and presenting legal arguments, understand basic principles of MSHA law and learn procedures to be followed. - January 24, 2011 - Catamount Consulting, LLC