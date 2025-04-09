Leading Industry Experts Advise Mining Companies on Alternative Case Resolution in this two and a half day seminar in Atlanta, GA. The Alternative Case Resolution workshop provides mine operators and their representatives the skills necessary to participate in the ACRI process without outside legal representation. Understand MSHA Litigation, receive critical information on organizing and presenting legal arguments, understand basic principles of MSHA law and learn procedures to be followed. - January 24, 2011 - Catamount Consulting, LLC