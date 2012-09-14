PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more. Catamount Consulting to Host MSHA Alternative Case Resolution Workshop August 21-23, 2012 The Alternative Case Resolution workshop provides mine operators and their representatives the skills necessary to participate in the ACRI process without outside legal representation. - July 18, 2012 - Catamount Consulting, LLC Catamount Consulting to Hold Safety Training Conference Two-day Spring Thaw Safety Training Conference will serve professionals in the mining, safety and construction industries. - December 09, 2011 - Catamount Consulting, LLC STE Oil Emerges as Top Leader in White Mineral Oil Industry Once again, STE Oil Company Inc. has proven its mettle as a leader in the white mineral oil industry with its top quality mineral oil products and wide range of quantity options. Clients from different industries and businesses have cited the company's top quality products as the primary factor that... - November 24, 2011 - STE Oil Spring Thaw Safety Training Conference to be Held at Turning Stone Resort, NY - March 23-24, 2011 Catamount Consulting, LLC is excited to carry on the same great tradition that MSHA started with a 2-day Spring Thaw Safety Training Conference in Central New York. - February 24, 2011 - Catamount Consulting, LLC Catamount Consulting to Host MSHA Alternative Case Resolution Workshop April 5-7, 2011 Leading Industry Experts Advise Mining Companies on Alternative Case Resolution in this two and a half day seminar in Atlanta, GA. The Alternative Case Resolution workshop provides mine operators and their representatives the skills necessary to participate in the ACRI process without outside legal representation. Understand MSHA Litigation, receive critical information on organizing and presenting legal arguments, understand basic principles of MSHA law and learn procedures to be followed. - January 24, 2011 - Catamount Consulting, LLC