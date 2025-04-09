Africa-USA Business Council Hails Progress on Landmark U.S.-DRC Mineral Partnership
The Africa-USA Business Council praised the recent visit of U.S. Senior Advisor Massad Boulos to the Democratic Republic of Congo as a major step in advancing a landmark mineral and security partnership. Initiated by the Council, the collaboration aims to strengthen U.S. supply chains while promoting economic growth and opportunity for the Congolese people.
Washington, DC, April 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Africa-USA Business Council applauds the recent diplomatic engagement between the United States and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), marked by the visit of U.S. Senior Advisor for Africa Massad Boulos to Kinshasa. This meeting represents a significant step forward in the strategic dialogue initiated by the Council to foster deeper economic and security partnerships between the two nations.
In February, the Council—through its U.S. Chapter President, Dr. Aaron Poynton—helped facilitate communication between the DRC government and U.S. officials. The initial proposal outlined a visionary framework to grant American companies access to the DRC’s critical minerals—cobalt, lithium, tantalum, and uranium—in exchange for diplomatic support and security cooperation to address regional instability. Mr. Boulos’s visit advanced these conversations, affirming a shared vision of mutual benefit and long-term collaboration.
“The DRC's resources are integral to U.S. industrial competitiveness and national security,” said Poynton. “This partnership presents a unique opportunity for the United States to establish a reliable and exclusive supply chain. We are honored to have played a leading role in initiating these historic talks and look forward to seeing American businesses thrive in the region.”
Patrice Majondo-Mwamba, President of the Council’s Africa Chapter, added:
“As a Congolese and an African, I see this partnership as a practical step forward—not just about minerals, but about leveraging our resources to fuel growth and uplift our people. Africa must meet the global economy where it stands—with less reliance and more initiative. This collaboration positions the DRC as a respected player in the international arena and ensures that the Congolese people directly benefit through jobs, infrastructure, and long-term opportunity.”
The Africa-USA Business Council already maintains strong relationships with key players in the DRC’s private sector and has been instrumental in building commercial bridges across industries. In light of Mr. Boulos’s call for closer cooperation among private sector stakeholders, AUBC stands at the forefront as a trusted partner and catalyst for impactful engagement. Its proven track record and on-the-ground network uniquely position the Council to connect U.S. businesses with meaningful, scalable opportunities in the region.
The Council is confident this emerging partnership will lead to sustained economic cooperation between the U.S. and the DRC. As a vital global supplier of strategic minerals critical to advanced manufacturing, energy independence, and national security, the DRC is a natural partner for the United States.
With numerous American companies ready to invest in the region, the Africa-USA Business Council remains committed to facilitating their successful entry and long-term impact. This evolving relationship sets the stage for responsible investment, regional stability, and shared prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic.
Contact
Africa USA Business CouncilContact
Aaron Poynton
202-919-6664
africa-usa.biz
