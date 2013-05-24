Recent Headlines
Within Electrometallurgical Ferroalloy Product Manufacturing
Next Intent Invests in New 5-Axis CNC Machining Center
With the increasing volume of customer work that requires 5-axis machining, Next Intent has invested in a new OKK VC-X350 machining center to augment the 6 other OKK machine tools already in place. The additional capacity enables Next Intent to provide quicker turnaround and hold close tolerances... - May 24, 2013 - Next Intent
The AMS Group Delivers Optical Components for Discovery Channel Telescope
Baffle System Design Optimized for Manufacturability and Performance - July 20, 2012 - Next Intent
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