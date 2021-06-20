Handi-Ramp has expanded their Handi-Treads™ non-slip product line to include a non-skid stair nosing. The popularity of these non slip treads is driven by three factors: 1) They are very easy to install, 2) They work on virtually any surface including stairs, ramps, decks, walkways and bridges, and 3) They are much more effective and lower in cost than traditional non skid tape and non-slip paint products. - February 24, 2009 - Handi-Products, Inc.